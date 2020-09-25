

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.09.2020 / 09:34

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Christian Last name(s): Kohlpaintner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag AG

b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 54.3200 EUR 91203.28 EUR 54.2800 EUR 54931.36 EUR 54.2200 EUR 31827.14 EUR 54.2600 EUR 31416.54 EUR 54.2400 EUR 29235.36 EUR 54.3000 EUR 23892.00 EUR 54.2000 EUR 8888.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 54.2789 EUR 271394.4800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-24; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

