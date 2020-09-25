- The modular and scalable platform solution for electric vehicles will be presented at the Beijing International Automobile Exhibition 2020 in China

- In parallel with its presence at the trade fair, BENTELER is launching an extensive information initiative about e-mobility worldwide

SALZBURG, Austria and PADERBORN, Germany, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The rolling chassis for electric vehicles, jointly developed by BENTELER and Bosch, will be on show in Beijing, China from Saturday at the Beijing International Automobile Exhibition 2020. Electric car manufacturers, also those new to the electromobility market, can find out about the advantages of the modular and scalable platform solution at the Bosch booth until October 5. It allows new models to be brought to market much more efficiently and faster than was previously the case. Furthermore, car manufacturers benefit from the decades of BENTELER's experience as a global partner to the automotive industry. In this way BENTELER is playing an active role in the Chinese electric mobility boom.

China is the world's largest market for electric and plug-in hybrid automobiles. After the production stop in spring, the industry recorded strong growth in electromobility for the fifth month in a row in August. Sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles with alternative drives rose by 25.8 percent compared to the previous month. Experts expect further increases.

Parallel to the trade fair presentation in China, BENTELER is launching an extensive information initiative worldwide to promote the development of sustainable mobility concepts. The highlight is a 90-minute web conference, hosted by Marco Kollmeier, Vice President Business Unit E-Mobility at BENTELER on October 29. Interested parties can find further information on the web conference at https://www.benteler-automotive.com/en/products-competencies/e-mobility.

On the webpage and via newsletter, BENTELER also publishes technical articles on the challenges – and solutions – for car manufacturers in the area of electromobility. The presented products, services and applications are based on BENTELER's first-class engineering competence, innovative material and process technologies as well as comprehensive expertise in metal forming and processing. The rolling chassis systems developed by BENTELER include, among other things, integrated crash management, flexible and scalable battery storage systems and chassis solutions for electric axles.