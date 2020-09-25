 

German know-how for the e-mobility boom in China BENTELER at Bosch booth at Auto Beijing

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.09.2020, 11:00  |  122   |   |   

- BENTELER and Bosch support electric vehicle manufacturers in the prospering Chinese automotive market with a jointly developed rolling chassis

- The modular and scalable platform solution for electric vehicles will be presented at the Beijing International Automobile Exhibition 2020 in China

- In parallel with its presence at the trade fair, BENTELER is launching an extensive information initiative about e-mobility worldwide

SALZBURG, Austria and PADERBORN, Germany, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The rolling chassis for electric vehicles, jointly developed by BENTELER and Bosch, will be on show in Beijing, China from Saturday at the Beijing International Automobile Exhibition 2020. Electric car manufacturers, also those new to the electromobility market, can find out about the advantages of the modular and scalable platform solution at the Bosch booth until October 5. It allows new models to be brought to market much more efficiently and faster than was previously the case. Furthermore, car manufacturers benefit from the decades of BENTELER's experience as a global partner to the automotive industry. In this way BENTELER is playing an active role in the Chinese electric mobility boom.

 

At Auto Beijing 2020, BENTELER will show its electric drive system at the Bosch booth. This scalable platform solution for electric vehicles combines the competencies of both companies.

 

China is the world's largest market for electric and plug-in hybrid automobiles. After the production stop in spring, the industry recorded strong growth in electromobility for the fifth month in a row in August. Sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles with alternative drives rose by 25.8 percent compared to the previous month. Experts expect further increases.

Parallel to the trade fair presentation in China, BENTELER is launching an extensive information initiative worldwide to promote the development of sustainable mobility concepts. The highlight is a 90-minute web conference, hosted by Marco Kollmeier, Vice President Business Unit E-Mobility at BENTELER on October 29. Interested parties can find further information on the web conference at https://www.benteler-automotive.com/en/products-competencies/e-mobility.

On the webpage and via newsletter, BENTELER also publishes technical articles on the challenges – and solutions – for car manufacturers in the area of electromobility. The presented products, services and applications are based on BENTELER's first-class engineering competence, innovative material and process technologies as well as comprehensive expertise in metal forming and processing. The rolling chassis systems developed by BENTELER include, among other things, integrated crash management, flexible and scalable battery storage systems and chassis solutions for electric axles.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New blockchain-based EY OpsChain Network Procurement solution helps complex enterprises manage ...
EY Blockchain Analyzer features newly enhanced Explorer & Visualizer solution to investigate ...
Locus partners with Vinculum to enable omnichannel commerce and supply chain fulfillment for ...
Infosys and Roland-Garros Empower Players, Fans and Media with New Digital Innovations on Court and ...
Alibaba Cloud Doubles Growth for Cloud-native Database Products
Power Generator For Military Market to Witness Strong Demand for Fuel-Efficient & Advanced ...
AlzeCure Pharma provides a scientific update on Alzheimer's disease and the Alzstatin project ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line
Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Hyundai and BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand IONIQ song "IONIQ: I'm On It"
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease