Press release

Share-based incentive scheme

The share-based incentive scheme resolved by the 2020 Annual General Meeting where around 20 members of senior management were offered to acquire up to 244,000 call options on repurchased class B shares has been fully subscribed.

The call options will be transferred at a price of SEK 4.96 per call option, equivalent to the market value according to an external independent valuation, applying the Black-Scholes-model. The redemption price of the call options amounts to SEK 99.50, equivalent to 120 percent of the volume-weighted average of the paid market price for the shares during the period from 27 August to 9 September 2020, inclusive. Each call option entitles the holder to acquire one repurchased class B share during the period from 11 September 2023 to 7 June 2024, inclusive.