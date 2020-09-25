 

Bergman & Beving AB Share-based incentive scheme

Press release

Share-based incentive scheme

The share-based incentive scheme resolved by the 2020 Annual General Meeting where around 20 members of senior management were offered to acquire up to 244,000 call options on repurchased class B shares has been fully subscribed.

The call options will be transferred at a price of SEK 4.96 per call option, equivalent to the market value according to an external independent valuation, applying the Black-Scholes-model. The redemption price of the call options amounts to SEK 99.50, equivalent to 120 percent of the volume-weighted average of the paid market price for the shares during the period from 27 August to 9 September 2020, inclusive. Each call option entitles the holder to acquire one repurchased class B share during the period from 11 September 2023 to 7 June 2024, inclusive.


Stockholm, 25 September 2020


Bergman & Beving AB (publ)


Contact information

Peter Schön, CFO, Bergman & Beving AB (publ), Tel: +46 70 339 89 99


The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:00 CET on 25 September 2020.


Bergman & Beving owns and refines companies that develop and market strong brands for professional users in industry and construction, mainly in the Nordic region, the Baltic States and Poland. Bergman & Beving aims to enable successful product companies to take the next step and become leading brands in their categories. The Group currently has some 20 brands, about 1,000 employees and revenue of approximately SEK 4 billion. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more on the company’s website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

