Opthea Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States

All securities to be sold in the Offering will be offered by Opthea. The number of securities to be sold and the price per ADS under any proposed Offering have not yet been determined.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapy to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, today announces the public filing of a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed public offering (the “Offering”) of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each of which will represent one or a number of the Company’s ordinary shares in the United States. Concurrent with the proposed public offering, Opthea also intends to list the ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”).

Opthea has applied to list its ADSs on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “OPT.” The ordinary shares are listed, and upon the completion of the Offering will continue to trade, on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the symbol “OPT.”

Citigroup and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering. Oppenheimer & Co. and Truist Securities are acting as lead managers.

The proposed Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Offering may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110; by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6218; or email: syndicate@svbleerink.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities referred to herein has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.