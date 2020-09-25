Dovre Group appoints new CFO

Dovre Group has appointed Ms. Sirpa Haavisto (M.Sc. Econ) as the new CFO as of October 1, 2020.

Previously Sirpa has worked for Ernst & Young Oy, Visma Services Oy and Azets Insight Oy. Sirpa was CFO of Proha PLC (Dovre Group's previous name) from 2002 until 2011. Sirpa has an extensive experience in accounting, IFRS reporting, M&A’s, corporate governance and outsourcing services.



Sirpa reports to CEO Arve Jensen and is a member of the Dovre Group's Executive team, which will consist of the following persons: Sirpa Haavisto, Arve Jensen and Stein Berntsen.

Important part of her role will be to focus on further improvements and optimisation of financial work between Finland and Norway.

«I welcome Sirpa to strengthen the team. In our first part of restructuring our finance team we have already managed to reduce costs and we target even further improvements during the next months», says Arve Jensen, CEO of Dovre Group.

For further information, please contact:

DOVRE GOUP PLC

Arve Jensen

CEO

Tel. +47 90 60 78 11

arve.jensen@dovregroup.com

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Russia and the US, and employs more than 650 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com