Genetron Health and CStone Pharmaceuticals Announce Launch of Clinical Trial in China for Companion Diagnostic Test in Development for Avapritinib

BEIJING and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health”, Nasdaq: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, and its strategic partner CStone Pharmaceuticals (“CStone”, HKEX: 2616) today announced the launch of a multi-center clinical trial in China for the joint development of a companion diagnostic (CDx) test for avapritinib. This represents a key milestone in the companies’ collaboration. Avapritinib is a kinase inhibitor discovered by CStone’s partner Blueprint Medicines.



Genetron Health and CStone are jointly developing a CDx kit to detect the D842V mutation in the human platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFRA) gene using a polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based method. The CDx test kit utilizes a real-time PCR fluorescent probe, combined with specific primers, Taqman probes, and highly specific Taq enzymes, to detect the mutation with high specificity and sensitivity in DNA samples. The test has been validated by the testing center of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and is now being used in this multi-center clinical trial in China.

CStone submitted New Drug Applications for avapritinib in PDGFRA exon 18 mutant gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) to regulatory agencies in Taiwan and Mainland China in March and April 2020, respectively. The Chinese regulatory application has been accepted by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of NMPA for priority review. Data from the Phase I/II bridging study of avapritinib presented at the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO) annual meeting in 2020 showed that avapritinib was generally well tolerated in Chinese patients, with a safety profile that is consistent with previously published results in global studies. Preliminary results demonstrated the robust clinical activity of avapritinib in Chinese patients with GIST harboring the PDGFRA D842V mutation. Among the eight evaluable patients with PDGFRA D842V mutant GIST who received 300 mg QD doses of avapritinib, all of the patients had evidence of tumor regression in target lesions, and five patients achieved a partial response. The overall response rate (ORR) was 62.5%. The other three patients had stable disease.