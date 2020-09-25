Tryg A/S publishes Q1-Q3 results 2020 and hosts a conference call on 9 October 2020

Tryg will publish the Group’s Q1-Q3 results 2020 on 9 October 2020 at around 7:30 CEST.

Conference call

Tryg hosts a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CEST. CEO Morten Hübbe and CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen will present the results in brief followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call will be held in English.