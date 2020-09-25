Tryg A/S publishes Q1-Q3 results 2020 and hosts a conference call on 9 October 2020
Tryg will publish the Group’s Q1-Q3 results 2020 on 9 October 2020 at around 7:30 CEST.
Conference call
Tryg hosts a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CEST. CEO Morten Hübbe and CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen will present the results in brief followed by a Q&A session.
The conference call will be held in English.
|Date
|9 October 2020
|Time
|10:00 CEST
|
Dial-in numbers
|
+45 78 15 01 10 (DK)
+44 (0) 333 300 9266 (UK)
+1 833 526 8382 (US)
You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.
All quarterly material can be downloaded on tryg.com shortly after the time of release.
