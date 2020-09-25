KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION WITH SPS COMMERCE

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, September 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized, today announced its integration with SPS Commerce, Inc., a provider of advanced, cloud-based retail supply chain management solutions. Kronos' e-commerce customers can now utilize powerful EDI and retail supply chain automation solutions.

SPS Commerce provides its customers with end-to-end electronic data interchange (EDI) integrations, order management and analytics solutions. SPS Commerce helps retailers add EDI to their supply chain operations and helps companies scale via integrations with other business systems, including Shopify integration. The integration between Kronos e-commerce and SPS Commerce allows our business customers to be EDI compliant. By sharing order details and real-time status between all of Kronos retail and online partners, all parties can reduce order processing time and ship faster and more efficiently.

"We're excited to integrate with SPS Commerce," said Michael Rubinov, President and Business Development Officer. "The combination of SPS Commerce and our online stores provides our customers with an enterprise-grade solution to manage all aspects of their e-commerce business with us. Consumers and business customers are increasingly choosing e-commerce as their primary shopping choice. Fulfilling these online orders requires the ability to ship quickly and profitably. This integration will help our resellers and business partners to streamline the order fulfillment process and minimize COVID-19 caused global supply chain disruptions."

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world's leading retail network, connecting trading partners worldwide to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. They support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service, and accessible experts so their customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 90,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery, and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network.