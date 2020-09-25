 

KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION WITH SPS COMMERCE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.09.2020, 12:18  |  105   |   |   

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, September 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized, today announced its integration with SPS Commerce, Inc., a provider of advanced, cloud-based retail supply chain management solutions. Kronos' e-commerce customers can now utilize powerful EDI and retail supply chain automation solutions.

SPS Commerce provides its customers with end-to-end electronic data interchange (EDI) integrations, order management and analytics solutions. SPS Commerce helps retailers add EDI to their supply chain operations and helps companies scale via integrations with other business systems, including Shopify integration. The integration between Kronos e-commerce and SPS Commerce allows our business customers to be  EDI compliant. By sharing order details and real-time status between all of Kronos retail and online partners, all parties can reduce order processing time and ship faster and more efficiently.

"We're excited to integrate with SPS Commerce," said Michael Rubinov, President and Business Development Officer. "The combination of SPS Commerce and our online stores provides our customers with an enterprise-grade solution to manage all aspects of their e-commerce business with us. Consumers and business customers are increasingly choosing e-commerce as their primary shopping choice. Fulfilling these online orders requires the ability to ship quickly and profitably. This integration will help our resellers and business partners to streamline the order fulfillment process and minimize COVID-19 caused global supply chain disruptions."

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world's leading retail network, connecting trading partners worldwide to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. They support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service, and accessible experts so their customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 90,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery, and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network.

Seite 1 von 3
Kronos Advanced Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
KRONOS' AIR PURIFIER WALMART.COM STORE NOW OPEN FOR BUSINESS; KRONOS OFFERS TIPS AND PRODUCTS THAT PROTECT FROM POOR AIR QUALITY DURING WILDFIRE SEASON
08.09.20
KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES ADDED A NEW CAR AIR PURIFIER TO ITS PRODUCT LINE; INVITES UBER AND LYFT DRIVERS TO UTILIZE THIS PRODUCT FOR PASSENGER SAFETY DURING PANDEMIC; ENDORSES CALIFORNIA PROPOSITION 22
03.09.20
KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC ANNOUNCES PRODUCT DISTRIBUTION TERMS WITH SteriLED.