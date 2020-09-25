Demant A/S Updated financial calendar 2020
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 25.09.2020, 12:21 | 98 | 0 |
|Company announcement no 2020-11
|25 September 2020
Change of date of publication of Interim Management Statement
The date of publication of Demant’s Interim Management Statement has been changed from
3 November to 13 October 2020.
|29 September to 12 October 2020
|Quiet period prior to publication of Interim Management Statement
|13 October 2020
|Interim Management Statement
* * * * * * *
|
Further information:
Mathias Holten Sørensen, Head of Investor Relations
Christian Lange, Investor Relations Officer
Phone +45 3917 7300
www.demant.com
Attachment
Demant Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0