Valoe Corporation                        Stock Exchange Release 25 September 2020 at 13.30 Finnish time

Valoe Corporation has received the following announcement regarding disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act.

Valoe has received an announcement from Nordic Environment Finance Corporation according to which its shareholding in Valoe shares has crossed the threshold of 10 % of all the shares in Valoe due to a change in the total number of shares of Valoe.

Total positions of Nordic Environment Finance Corporation subject to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial
instruments (total of B) 		Total number of shares and voting rights of
issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed
  or reached 		9.77 % - 9.77%
Position of previous notification (if   applicable) 12.17 % - 12.17 %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/Type of
shares ISIN code 		Number of shares
and voting rights 		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
  Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6
and 9:7) 		Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6
and 9:7)
FI0009006951 23,148,148 0 9.77 % 0 %
A TOTAL 23,148,148 0 9.77 % 0 %

In Mikkeli 25 September 2020

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors


For more information: Iikka Savisalo
President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki Main media www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides

automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.


