Owens & Minor Announces Board Succession

Sledd has been a Director since 2007 and Board Chair since 2018, and served as interim CEO & President of the Company from November 2018 until March 2019. He will remain on the Board of Directors for the remainder of his current term, which culminates with the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of shareholders. Over the balance of his term, Sledd will facilitate an orderly transition of the Chair role to Mr. Beck.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) today announced the implementation of a succession plan within its Board of Directors. At a regularly scheduled meeting on September 22, 2020, Mark A. Beck was elected by the Board of Directors to succeed Robert C. Sledd as Chair of the Board, effective the same day. Beck, who currently serves as CEO of B-Square Precision, LLC and previously held executive positions with JELD-WEN Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation and Corning Incorporation, has been an independent Director of the Company since August 2019.

“I am honored and excited to take on the role of Chair of the Board of Owens & Minor, a company with a rich history of supporting its customers, which has been on display during the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have a strong executive management team in place that has built tremendous momentum in delivering on our mission of empowering our customers to advance healthcare,” said Beck. “I am grateful that the Board has entrusted me with this responsibility and that Bob will be here to assist in the transition of the chair role.”

“Mark has invaluable experience as a leader in global manufacturing, distribution and healthcare, and our Board values his insight which has been apparent during his time on the Board,” said Sledd. “This transition comes at a point of strength and stability within Owens & Minor, and for that I’m particularly proud. This is the right time for this change.”

“I can’t thank Bob enough for his service and guidance as Chairman, his unwavering leadership and commitment as a long-standing Director, and for serving as the interim President & CEO at an important stage in the Company’s history,” said Edward A. Pesicka, President & Chief Executive Officer of Owens & Minor. “I am excited to continue working with Mark and our full Board on driving the long-term performance of the company.”

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a global healthcare solutions company with integrated technologies, products, and services aligned to deliver significant and sustained value for healthcare providers and manufacturers across the continuum of care. With more than 15,000 dedicated teammates serving healthcare industry customers in 70 countries, Owens & Minor helps to reduce total costs across the supply chain by optimizing episode and point-of-care performance, freeing up capital and clinical resources, and managing contracts to optimize financial performance. A FORTUNE 500 company, Owens & Minor was founded in 1882 in Richmond, Virginia, where it remains headquartered today. The Company has distribution, production, customer service and sales facilities located across the Asia Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, and North America. For more information about Owens & Minor, visit owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter, and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.

