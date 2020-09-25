 

Owens & Minor Announces Board Succession

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.09.2020, 12:45  |  104   |   |   

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) today announced the implementation of a succession plan within its Board of Directors. At a regularly scheduled meeting on September 22, 2020, Mark A. Beck was elected by the Board of Directors to succeed Robert C. Sledd as Chair of the Board, effective the same day. Beck, who currently serves as CEO of B-Square Precision, LLC and previously held executive positions with JELD-WEN Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation and Corning Incorporation, has been an independent Director of the Company since August 2019.

Sledd has been a Director since 2007 and Board Chair since 2018, and served as interim CEO & President of the Company from November 2018 until March 2019. He will remain on the Board of Directors for the remainder of his current term, which culminates with the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of shareholders. Over the balance of his term, Sledd will facilitate an orderly transition of the Chair role to Mr. Beck.

“I am honored and excited to take on the role of Chair of the Board of Owens & Minor, a company with a rich history of supporting its customers, which has been on display during the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have a strong executive management team in place that has built tremendous momentum in delivering on our mission of empowering our customers to advance healthcare,” said Beck. “I am grateful that the Board has entrusted me with this responsibility and that Bob will be here to assist in the transition of the chair role.”

“Mark has invaluable experience as a leader in global manufacturing, distribution and healthcare, and our Board values his insight which has been apparent during his time on the Board,” said Sledd. “This transition comes at a point of strength and stability within Owens & Minor, and for that I’m particularly proud. This is the right time for this change.”

“I can’t thank Bob enough for his service and guidance as Chairman, his unwavering leadership and commitment as a long-standing Director, and for serving as the interim President & CEO at an important stage in the Company’s history,” said Edward A. Pesicka, President & Chief Executive Officer of Owens & Minor. “I am excited to continue working with Mark and our full Board on driving the long-term performance of the company.”

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a global healthcare solutions company with integrated technologies, products, and services aligned to deliver significant and sustained value for healthcare providers and manufacturers across the continuum of care. With more than 15,000 dedicated teammates serving healthcare industry customers in 70 countries, Owens & Minor helps to reduce total costs across the supply chain by optimizing episode and point-of-care performance, freeing up capital and clinical resources, and managing contracts to optimize financial performance. A FORTUNE 500 company, Owens & Minor was founded in 1882 in Richmond, Virginia, where it remains headquartered today. The Company has distribution, production, customer service and sales facilities located across the Asia Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, and North America. For more information about Owens & Minor, visit owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter, and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.

Owens & Minor Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Owens & Minor - U.S.-Pharmagroßhandel (healthcare logistics services)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ...
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Owens & Minor Updates Annual Earnings Guidance

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
15
Owens & Minor - U.S.-Pharmagroßhandel (healthcare logistics services)