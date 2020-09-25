 

The New Home Company Wins “Master-Planned Community of the Year” and “Attached Community of the Year” at Prestigious Northern California Homebuilding Awards Show

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.09.2020, 12:55  |  101   |   |   

Continuing its success of building California’s most awarded communities, The New Home Company (NEW HOME, NYSE: NWHM) earned “Master-Planned Community of the Year” and “Attached Community of the Year” honors at the 2020 Northern California MAME Awards. NEW HOME has now won 27 Community of the Year awards since the company was formed in 2009, establishing it as California’s most awarded builder of the last 10-plus years.

The MAME Awards, presented by the North State Building Industry Association, recognize the homebuilding industry’s best in design, marketing and professional achievement for the greater Sacramento region.

NEW HOME won “Master-Planned Community of the Year” for Russell Ranch in Folsom and “Attached Community of the Year” for NUVO Artisan Square in North Natomas.

“Leading design is one of the core pillars that defines our company and how we approach the planning of our communities and every home we build,” said Kevin Carson, Northern California President for NEW HOME. “We don’t lose sight of the fact that we’ve been recognized with more than 300 awards by our peers, or that we’ve won a total of 27 community of the year awards, including five straight years for the best community or master plan in the country. Each of us at NEW HOME share in a strongly held belief that every new home is a new opportunity to build a better experience, a better home and a better life for our customers. The awards provide validation of this belief.”

Russell Ranch, which is part of the greater Folsom Plan Area, has plans for approximately 1,025 homes. The community has been designed to respect the natural topography of the land, presenting breathtaking views from many residences. Russell Ranch’s first three neighborhoods are now open and feature traditional single-family and court homes in varying styles. A fourth neighborhood, Gold Hill by NEW HOME, will open for sales this fall. NEW HOME recently debuted the Russell House (private clubhouse), The Springs Pool & Spa, Camp Russell Kid’s Game Room, outdoor bar and fire pits that together serve as the recreational heart of Russell Ranch.

NUVO Artisan Square is a community of 145 two-story, all-electric townhomes in North Natomas near Sacramento. Located just minutes from Downtown Sacramento with direct proximity to the Sacramento International Airport, new retail centers and major employment hubs such as Amazon, NUVO Artisan Square represents an approach to homeownership which focuses on attainability through a balance of cost, space and connectivity, while offering its buyers choices in how they want to live.

In addition to the Community of the Year awards, NEW HOME was also recognized with the following 2020 MAME Awards:

  • Best Virtual Sales Office Experience – NWHM Instagram Live Model Home Tour Series
  • Best Virtual Special Event – Russell Ranch Grand Debut
  • Sales Team of the Year – Ashley Krehbiel and Ryan Burgman, Silver Crest at Russell Ranch

“Like many businesses, when the pandemic took hold of this country, we were forced to quickly pivot in how we presented our new homes to prospective buyers in as safe a manner as possible,” said Leonard Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of NEW HOME. “The virtual world we were in became even more virtual almost overnight. Receiving the MAME Awards for our virtual sales and marketing campaigns, as well as the work of our sales team at Silver Crest, is a true testament to another part of our credo which is to offer best in class customer service. We’ve been honored multiple times by the Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards for offering the ‘Best Overall Customer Experience’ in North America, a reflection of the tireless work of the entire NEW HOME family.”

About The New Home Company

NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix. NEW HOME was named 2019 Builder of the Year by Professional Builder and is a multi-year recipient of “The Eliant” for providing the Best Overall Customer Experience in North America in the Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards. NEW HOME has won hundreds of awards in the homebuilding industry for its design and planning excellence, dozens of “Community of the Year” awards, and was recognized five straight years for creating the best community or master plan in all the United States. For more information, visit NWHM.com.

The New Home Company Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ...
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.09.20
The New Home Company Provides Business Update Ahead of Investor Meetings