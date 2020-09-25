The New Home Company Wins “Master-Planned Community of the Year” and “Attached Community of the Year” at Prestigious Northern California Homebuilding Awards Show

Continuing its success of building California’s most awarded communities, The New Home Company (NEW HOME, NYSE: NWHM) earned “Master-Planned Community of the Year” and “Attached Community of the Year” honors at the 2020 Northern California MAME Awards. NEW HOME has now won 27 Community of the Year awards since the company was formed in 2009, establishing it as California’s most awarded builder of the last 10-plus years.

NEW HOME won “Master-Planned Community of the Year” for Russell Ranch in Folsom and “Attached Community of the Year” for NUVO Artisan Square in North Natomas.

“Leading design is one of the core pillars that defines our company and how we approach the planning of our communities and every home we build,” said Kevin Carson, Northern California President for NEW HOME. “We don’t lose sight of the fact that we’ve been recognized with more than 300 awards by our peers, or that we’ve won a total of 27 community of the year awards, including five straight years for the best community or master plan in the country. Each of us at NEW HOME share in a strongly held belief that every new home is a new opportunity to build a better experience, a better home and a better life for our customers. The awards provide validation of this belief.”

Russell Ranch, which is part of the greater Folsom Plan Area, has plans for approximately 1,025 homes. The community has been designed to respect the natural topography of the land, presenting breathtaking views from many residences. Russell Ranch’s first three neighborhoods are now open and feature traditional single-family and court homes in varying styles. A fourth neighborhood, Gold Hill by NEW HOME, will open for sales this fall. NEW HOME recently debuted the Russell House (private clubhouse), The Springs Pool & Spa, Camp Russell Kid’s Game Room, outdoor bar and fire pits that together serve as the recreational heart of Russell Ranch.

NUVO Artisan Square is a community of 145 two-story, all-electric townhomes in North Natomas near Sacramento. Located just minutes from Downtown Sacramento with direct proximity to the Sacramento International Airport, new retail centers and major employment hubs such as Amazon, NUVO Artisan Square represents an approach to homeownership which focuses on attainability through a balance of cost, space and connectivity, while offering its buyers choices in how they want to live.

In addition to the Community of the Year awards, NEW HOME was also recognized with the following 2020 MAME Awards:

Best Virtual Sales Office Experience – NWHM Instagram Live Model Home Tour Series

Best Virtual Special Event – Russell Ranch Grand Debut

Sales Team of the Year – Ashley Krehbiel and Ryan Burgman, Silver Crest at Russell Ranch

“Like many businesses, when the pandemic took hold of this country, we were forced to quickly pivot in how we presented our new homes to prospective buyers in as safe a manner as possible,” said Leonard Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of NEW HOME. “The virtual world we were in became even more virtual almost overnight. Receiving the MAME Awards for our virtual sales and marketing campaigns, as well as the work of our sales team at Silver Crest, is a true testament to another part of our credo which is to offer best in class customer service. We’ve been honored multiple times by the Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards for offering the ‘Best Overall Customer Experience’ in North America, a reflection of the tireless work of the entire NEW HOME family.”

NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix. NEW HOME was named 2019 Builder of the Year by Professional Builder and is a multi-year recipient of “The Eliant” for providing the Best Overall Customer Experience in North America in the Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards. NEW HOME has won hundreds of awards in the homebuilding industry for its design and planning excellence, dozens of “Community of the Year” awards, and was recognized five straight years for creating the best community or master plan in all the United States. For more information, visit NWHM.com.

