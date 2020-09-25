 

Passage Bio to Participate in Upcoming October Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Jefferies 2020 Virtual Gene Therapy/Editing Summit
Format: Presentation
Date: Friday, October 2, 2020
Time: 11 a.m. ET

Chardan 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Monday, October 5, 2020
Time: 1 p.m. ET

Live audio webcasts of the presentation and fireside chat will be available on the Investors & Media section of Passage Bio’s website at investors.passagebio.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the presentation and fireside chat.

About Passage Bio
Passage Bio is a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders with limited or no approved treatment options. The company is based in Philadelphia, PA and has a research, collaboration and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its Gene Therapy Program (GTP). The GTP conducts discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work and Passage Bio conducts all clinical development, regulatory strategy and commercialization activities under the agreement. The company has a development portfolio of six product candidates, with the option to license eleven more, with lead programs in GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Sarah McCabe and Zofia Mita
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com
zofia.mita@sternir.com

Media:
Gwen Fisher
Passage Bio
215.407.1548
gfisher@passagebio.com


