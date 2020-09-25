Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company”
or “Taat”) reports that OTC Markets Group Inc. (“OTCM”), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced that the
Company has officially “uplisted” from the Pink market to the OTCQB exchange (“OTCQB”). In a press release dated July 22, 2020 in which the Company announced it changed its ticker symbol on the
Pink market to TOBAF, the Company also stated it was in the process of applying to uplist to OTCQB. Companies listed on OTCQB must meet high financial standards, and are subject to
stringent standards of corporate governance and compliance with securities laws. Taat’s listing on OTCQB provides investors the opportunity to benefit from streamlined market standards which
enhance the availability of information to the general public, enabling greater transparency.
A comprehensive overview of OTCM’s criteria for qualifying to list on OTCQB can be accessed at the following link: https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/otcqb_standards.pdf
This uplisting is only applicable to U.S. exchanges and does not represent a material change to the Company or its business activities. Any inquiries regarding this uplisting may be directed to Taat’s investor relations department.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD.
“Setti Coscarella”
Setti Coscarella, CEO
For further information, please contact:
Mauricio Inzunza
1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)
investor@taatusa.com
About Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.
Having developed Beyond Tobacco, which contains no tobacco or nicotine, Taat’s objective is to introduce an innovative, experience-driven alternative to tobacco cigarettes for tobacco smokers who aspire to leave nicotine behind. Beyond Tobacco, which is to be offered in “Original” and “Menthol” varieties, is designed to closely emulate every aspect of smoking a traditional cigarette. From the cigarette-style packaging and stick format, to the proprietary flavouring blend which imparts the flavour and scent of tobacco, to the draw sensation, and the amount of smoke exhaled, Beyond Tobacco has been meticulously engineered to enable smokers to continue enjoying the ritual of smoking, while discontinuing nicotine intake. Taat plans to launch Beyond Tobacco in Q4 2020 and is seeking to position itself in the USD $814 billion (2018)¹ global tobacco industry to capitalize on the growing worldwide demand for alternatives to traditional cigarettes.
