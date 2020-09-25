Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “Taat”) reports that OTC Markets Group Inc. (“OTCM”), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced that the Company has officially “uplisted” from the Pink market to the OTCQB exchange (“OTCQB”). In a press release dated July 22, 2020 in which the Company announced it changed its ticker symbol on the Pink market to TOBAF, the Company also stated it was in the process of applying to uplist to OTCQB. Companies listed on OTCQB must meet high financial standards, and are subject to stringent standards of corporate governance and compliance with securities laws. Taat’s listing on OTCQB provides investors the opportunity to benefit from streamlined market standards which enhance the availability of information to the general public, enabling greater transparency.



A comprehensive overview of OTCM’s criteria for qualifying to list on OTCQB can be accessed at the following link: https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/otcqb_standards.pdf