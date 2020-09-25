CB2 Insights Announces Closing of Upsized and Oversubscribed Private Placement

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB2 Insights Inc. (“CB2” or the “Company”) (CSE: CBII; OTCQB: CBIIF), one of the largest integrative healthcare systems in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has upsized and closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Placement") of units of the Company (the "Units") led by Merida Capital Partners. The Company issued 34,253,641 Units at an issue price of C$0.15 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds to the Company of C$5,138,046.15. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of CB2 (a “Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a “Warrant“). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the closing date of the Offering. The Company paid finder’s fees in the aggregate amount of $155,065.99 and issued an aggregate of 1,333,778 warrants (the “Finder Warrants) to certain parties in connection with the Offering. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the closing date of the Offering.



The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Placement for working capital purposes and strategic M&A activities.