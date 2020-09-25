 

MSCI Appoints Andrew C. Wiechmann Chief Financial Officer

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today the appointment of Andrew C. Wiechmann as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective immediately. Linda S. Huber, who is stepping down from her role as CFO, will remain with the Company for a transition period to ensure a seamless transfer of her responsibilities to Mr. Wiechmann.

Ms. Huber stated, “I am extremely proud of the work we have done at MSCI in the past year and a half, during which the share price of the company has increased approximately 50 percent. Despite the global pandemic and economic challenges, the company has continued to grow and thrive. I am confident that this will continue as Andy steps into the CFO role.”

Henry A. Fernandez, MSCI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “On behalf of MSCI, I would like to thank Linda for her leadership in driving shareholder value by achieving strong growth, tight expense control and excellent capital allocation, even during this difficult pandemic period. Her drive for ’triple crown‘ investments has been a big step forward for MSCI, and she is leaving the company operationally and financially stronger. She has greatly improved our finance and risk functions and will be missed. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours.”

“Since joining MSCI’s Executive Committee last March, Andy has become a respected leader and trusted advisor to the MSCI Board of Directors and the Executive Committee. As MSCI continues its global growth trajectory, Andy’s extensive knowledge of our business, strategy and financial operations position him well to assume this role at this moment in our transformation. He has a deep understanding of the drivers of MSCI’s business and has partnered with senior management to develop strategies that have delivered tremendous shareholder value. Having worked very closely with Linda, and given his expertise in finance and experience with the investment community and our shareholders, we anticipate a seamless transition,” added Mr. Fernandez.

Mr. Wiechmann joined MSCI in July 2012 and has served as MSCI’s Chief Strategy Officer since May 2019, a role he will continue to perform in the near term. In this capacity he has been responsible for driving the Company’s transformational strategy, overseeing M&A and partnership activities and supporting the business on its most important strategic growth initiatives. He was the Company’s Interim Chief Financial Officer from March to May 2019. Immediately prior to that, he served as Head of Strategy and Corporate Development since July 2012 and Head of Investor Relations since December 2017, and Head of Financial Planning and Analysis from July 2015 to December 2017. In these roles, Mr. Wiechmann was responsible for overseeing all aspects of the Company’s capital structure, including share repurchases and financing transactions as well as dividend and leverage policies. Prior to joining MSCI, Mr. Wiechmann was an investment banker at Morgan Stanley where he executed M&A and capital markets transactions for financial technology and specialty finance companies, including MSCI’s IPO in 2007. Mr. Wiechmann holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in physics and economics from Hamilton College.

