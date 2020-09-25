 

SG Blocks and Grimshaw to Bring Rapid Coronavirus Testing Centers to Los Angeles International Airport, Facilitating Safe Travel

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.09.2020, 13:00  |  119   |   |   

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, and Grimshaw, a global leader in architecture, planning and industrial design, today announced plans to build modular coronavirus testing centers for Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The centers are expected to be delivered to LAX on or before November 1, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200925005086/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The D-Tec 2 model Testing Pods will feature a CLIA certified laboratory and deploy the OSANG GeneFinder test, offering COVID-19 test results in just two hours. Created in partnership with Grimshaw, SG Blocks’ D-Tec suite of testing pods upcycles disused shipping containers, offering a safe, efficient environment for testing collection and onsite deployable laboratory analysis. The CLIA certified laboratory will be operated and fully staffed by Clarity Mobile Venture, a joint venture with SG Blocks and Clarity Labs.

“We are proud to work with LAX to help bring passengers and staff a greater sense of security and safety when it comes to air travel,” said Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks. “Accessible and rapid testing are essential in our world today and through our turnkey D-Tec Testing Pods, we are pleased to be able to offer both.”

The GeneFinder test – produced by OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd, a South Korea-based global manufacturer and distributor of medical-grade diagnostic tests and equipment – is a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) SARS-CoV-2 test for COVID-19 available in the U.S. under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization.

“We have designed the D-Tec System as a highly flexible and rapid modular system that allows a fully operational Laboratory to be deployed at the locations where samples are being collected” stated Andrew Whalley, Chairman of Grimshaw.

Earlier this year, SG Blocks announced the signing of a one-year, non-exclusive distributorship agreement with OSANG for its GeneFinder COVID-19 Plus RealAmp Kit in the U.S.

To learn more about SG Blocks’ D-Tec Suite of offerings, visit sgblocks.com.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

Seite 1 von 2
SG Blocks (new) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ...
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
SG Blocks Providing Modular Buildings in New Mexico
22.09.20
In Major Vertical Integration, SG Blocks Announces Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Modular Manufacturer ECHO DCL
11.09.20
SG Blocks to Present at H.C. Wainwright’s 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 14 at 4: 00 PM (EDT)
01.09.20
SG Blocks Enters U.S. Test Lab Market, Forms Joint Venture With Clarity Diagnostics

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.08.20
19
SGBX (Mkab 22M) Cash 19M / 100M Corona-Tests