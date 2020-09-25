SG Blocks and Grimshaw to Bring Rapid Coronavirus Testing Centers to Los Angeles International Airport, Facilitating Safe Travel

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, and Grimshaw , a global leader in architecture, planning and industrial design, today announced plans to build modular coronavirus testing centers for Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The centers are expected to be delivered to LAX on or before November 1, 2020.

The D-Tec 2 model Testing Pods will feature a CLIA certified laboratory and deploy the OSANG GeneFinder test, offering COVID-19 test results in just two hours. Created in partnership with Grimshaw, SG Blocks’ D-Tec suite of testing pods upcycles disused shipping containers, offering a safe, efficient environment for testing collection and onsite deployable laboratory analysis. The CLIA certified laboratory will be operated and fully staffed by Clarity Mobile Venture, a joint venture with SG Blocks and Clarity Labs.

“We are proud to work with LAX to help bring passengers and staff a greater sense of security and safety when it comes to air travel,” said Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks. “Accessible and rapid testing are essential in our world today and through our turnkey D-Tec Testing Pods, we are pleased to be able to offer both.”

The GeneFinder test – produced by OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd, a South Korea-based global manufacturer and distributor of medical-grade diagnostic tests and equipment – is a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) SARS-CoV-2 test for COVID-19 available in the U.S. under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization.

“We have designed the D-Tec System as a highly flexible and rapid modular system that allows a fully operational Laboratory to be deployed at the locations where samples are being collected” stated Andrew Whalley, Chairman of Grimshaw.

Earlier this year, SG Blocks announced the signing of a one-year, non-exclusive distributorship agreement with OSANG for its GeneFinder COVID-19 Plus RealAmp Kit in the U.S.

