MediPharm Labs Expands Denmark Revenue Opportunity, Enters New Supply Agreement with DanCann Pharma

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE:MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, today announced it has entered into a new white-label supply agreement with DanCann Pharma A/S (“DanCann Pharma”). The company will be serviced by both GMP approved facilities, MediPharm Labs Inc. and MediPharm Labs Australia Pty Ltd (“MediPharm Labs Australia”). This marks MediPharm Labs’ third supply agreement for the export of finished products to Denmark expanding its revenue opportunity in an emerging medicinal cannabis market.

“We continue to build our presence and reputation as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient supplier in emerging markets such as Denmark where we are qualified by our GMP-certified production capabilities for medicinal, wellness and adult use applications,” said Pat McCutcheon, CEO, MediPharm Labs. “We are pleased to be adding a healthcare focused company like DanCann Pharma to our growing customer portfolio as they look to develop new and innovative medical cannabis products in therapeutic areas we believe will drive additional growth opportunities in a young market like Denmark and the rest of Europe.”

Under the agreement, which has an initial two-year term, MediPharm Labs will supply a full range of specially formulated CBD and THC cannabis oil products that will be white-labeled for distribution.

“At DanCann Pharma our vision is clear, to improve the health and quality of life for patients facing challenges and while working to create new cannabis- and cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals for the future. Our focus on differentiated innovative drug administration systems will enable us to create a leading Scandinavian cannabis- and cannabinoid-based company,” said Jeppe Krog Rasmussen, Founder and CEO, DanCann Pharma. “Pharmaceutical cannabis- and cannabinoids are an important and exciting industry showing signs of strong growth, increasing interest, and rising popularity - an extremely powerful combination and foundation for industry pioneering companies in Europe. We are very excited about this collaboration with MediPharm Labs, and look forward to soon being able to deliver products to the many Danish, and in the future, Scandinavian patients who seek alternative treatment who have not been successful with conventional medicine.”