 

MediPharm Labs Expands Denmark Revenue Opportunity, Enters New Supply Agreement with DanCann Pharma

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.09.2020, 13:00  |  114   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE:MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, today announced it has entered into a new white-label supply agreement with DanCann Pharma A/S (“DanCann Pharma”). The company will be serviced by both GMP approved facilities, MediPharm Labs Inc. and MediPharm Labs Australia Pty Ltd (“MediPharm Labs Australia”). This marks MediPharm Labs’ third supply agreement for the export of finished products to Denmark expanding its revenue opportunity in an emerging medicinal cannabis market.

DanCann Pharma is a medical cannabis company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new therapeutic cannabinoids in a wide range of disease areas. DanCann Pharma manufactures and imports prescription (Rx-pharmaceuticals) and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals focused on pain patients with alternative needs and management to handle their illness, covered by the Danish Pilot Program for medical cannabis – with future targets for further and new patient groups and segments.

“We continue to build our presence and reputation as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient supplier in emerging markets such as Denmark where we are qualified by our GMP-certified production capabilities for medicinal, wellness and adult use applications,” said Pat McCutcheon, CEO, MediPharm Labs. “We are pleased to be adding a healthcare focused company like DanCann Pharma to our growing customer portfolio as they look to develop new and innovative medical cannabis products in therapeutic areas we believe will drive additional growth opportunities in a young market like Denmark and the rest of Europe.”

Under the agreement, which has an initial two-year term, MediPharm Labs will supply a full range of specially formulated CBD and THC cannabis oil products that will be white-labeled for distribution.

“At DanCann Pharma our vision is clear, to improve the health and quality of life for patients facing challenges and while working to create new cannabis- and cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals for the future. Our focus on differentiated innovative drug administration systems will enable us to create a leading Scandinavian cannabis- and cannabinoid-based company,” said Jeppe Krog Rasmussen, Founder and CEO, DanCann Pharma. “Pharmaceutical cannabis- and cannabinoids are an important and exciting industry showing signs of strong growth, increasing interest, and rising popularity - an extremely powerful combination and foundation for industry pioneering companies in Europe. We are very excited about this collaboration with MediPharm Labs, and look forward to soon being able to deliver products to the many Danish, and in the future, Scandinavian patients who seek alternative treatment who have not been successful with conventional medicine.”

Seite 1 von 4
MediPharm Labs Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:59 Uhr
MediPharm Labs Secures 100% Ownership of its Australia Subsidiary, Poised for New Wave of Global Medicinal Cannabis Growth
22.09.20
MediPharm Labs Enters Brazil – Latin America’s Largest Medical Cannabis Market in Partnership with XLR8 Brazil
04.09.20
MediPharm Labs steigt in den wachsenden lateinamerikanischen Markt für medizinisches Cannabis ein und schließt einen Liefervertrag mit Cann Farm Peru ab
03.09.20
MediPharm Labs Enters Growing Latin American Medical Cannabis Market; Enters Supply Agreement With Cann Farm Peru
02.09.20
MediPharm Labs and Georgian College Complete First Research and Innovation Collaboration Driving Data and Analytics Insights
02.09.20
MediPharm Labs steigt in den dänischen Markt für medizinisches Cannabis ein und sichert neue White-Label-Kunden
01.09.20
MediPharm Labs Enters Denmark Medical Cannabis Market, Secures New White-Label Supply Customers

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.08.20
82
MediPharm Labs - LABS