 

Enphase Energy Welcomes Christopher Landau, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, to Made in Mexico Event

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced it hosted a Made in Mexico event yesterday at the Flex manufacturing facility in Guadalajara, Mexico. The Company was honored to welcome Christopher Landau, the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, to the event as he received a facility tour and overview of Enphase’s investment in Mexico.

In September 2018, Enphase announced the expansion of the Company’s manufacturing partnership with Flex Mexico to better serve its customers while maintaining its core competency in product quality. Starting in July 2019, Enphase began shipping its IQ 7 microinverters from Mexico into the U.S. markets, helping the Company to improve customer delivery times, increase global capacity and mitigate tariffs.

As a result of its commitment to manufacture in Mexico, Enphase has invested in equipment and manufacturing capacity, which has enabled Flex Mexico to hire more than 650 direct employees. At the Made in Mexico event, Enphase showcased its manufacturing line at Flex Mexico, and reiterated its expectation to produce more than one million Enphase microinverters by the fourth quarter of 2020.

"U.S. companies like Enphase are a testament to the great benefits that arise when our two nations work together," said Christopher Landau, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico. While at the event, Ambassador Landau expressed that U.S. manufacturing operations in Mexico have benefits on both sides of the border, and cited Guadalajara as an example of a city in Mexico that has solid growth potential in the technology sector.

Enphase entered Mexico’s solar market in 2010. In May 2020, the Company started shipping its products manufactured in Mexico to customers in Mexico, who are benefitting from Enphase’s best-in-class technology and reduced shipping times.

"To ensure our customers have had access to high quality clean energy for more than 25 years, we only partner with proven and highly vetted manufacturers,” said Jonah Greenberger, CEO of Bright in Mexico. “Enphase has been a critical part of our strategy since 2014, and thousands of installed systems later, we continue to be very pleased with Enphase products.”

“Enphase has been a key supplier of Solares since 2010, when we decided to buy its superior technology products,” said Arsenio Fernandez, CEO of Solares in Mexico. ”We have purchased more than six generations of Enphase products, and we believe it is one of the most trustworthy companies doing business in Mexico.”

