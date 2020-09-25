 

Weyland Tech Begins Trading Under New Company Name, Logiq, and Ticker Symbol, LGIQ

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.09.2020, 13:31  |  113   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (formerly Weyland Tech) (OTCQX: WEYL) (OTCQX:LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning eCommerce solutions, has received notification from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) that its new name, Logiq, Inc., would take effect on the over-the-counter market on September 25, 2020. At the open of trading today, on September 25, 2020, the company commenced trading of its common stock under the new name, Logiq, Inc., and its ticker symbol changed from “WEYL” to “LGIQ.”

“Our new name and ticker reflects our evolution from operating primarily as a mCommerce services company to becoming a leading innovator of data-driven consumer intelligence and marketing technology,” said Logiq CEO, Tom Furukawa. “We’ve now entered a new stage of accelerated growth and development.”

Over the last year, Logiq acquired a leading e-Commerce platform, formed major industry partnerships and expanded its global presence. Its offerings now extend from mobile commerce and fintech solutions for micro-, small- and medium-sized businesses (MSMBs) to AI-powered customer acquisition for major enterprises and brands.

Customer relationships now range from hundreds of thousands of MSMBs around the world to publicly traded Fortune 500 companies, with marquee U.S. customers that include Home Advisor, QuinStreet and Sunrun.

“Over the next few weeks, we plan to complete our recently announced acquisition of Fixel AI, an award-winning innovator of digital marketing technology,” said Furukawa. “We expect it to further strengthen our consumer intelligence and marketing capabilities, and help keep us on track for another year of record growth.”

Logiq recently formed a partnership with Shopee, the leading online shopping platform in Southeast Asia and a unit of NYSE-traded Sea Ltd. Logiq announced the integration of its GoLogiq last-mile food delivery app with ShopeePay’s mobile payment platform, followed by the launch of a co-marketing campaign. ShopeePay brings to the campaign strong growth in this market. In its recent quarter, ShopeePay generated 260 million financial transactions, up 130% year-over-year, which drove revenue up 187% to a record $510.6 million.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...