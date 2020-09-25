Weyland Tech Begins Trading Under New Company Name, Logiq, and Ticker Symbol, LGIQ

“Our new name and ticker reflects our evolution from operating primarily as a mCommerce services company to becoming a leading innovator of data-driven consumer intelligence and marketing technology,” said Logiq CEO, Tom Furukawa. “We’ve now entered a new stage of accelerated growth and development.”

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (formerly Weyland Tech) (OTCQX: WEYL) (OTCQX:LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning eCommerce solutions, has received notification from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) that its new name, Logiq, Inc., would take effect on the over-the-counter market on September 25, 2020. At the open of trading today, on September 25, 2020, the company commenced trading of its common stock under the new name, Logiq, Inc., and its ticker symbol changed from “WEYL” to “LGIQ.”

Over the last year, Logiq acquired a leading e-Commerce platform, formed major industry partnerships and expanded its global presence. Its offerings now extend from mobile commerce and fintech solutions for micro-, small- and medium-sized businesses (MSMBs) to AI-powered customer acquisition for major enterprises and brands.

Customer relationships now range from hundreds of thousands of MSMBs around the world to publicly traded Fortune 500 companies, with marquee U.S. customers that include Home Advisor, QuinStreet and Sunrun.

“Over the next few weeks, we plan to complete our recently announced acquisition of Fixel AI, an award-winning innovator of digital marketing technology,” said Furukawa. “We expect it to further strengthen our consumer intelligence and marketing capabilities, and help keep us on track for another year of record growth.”

Logiq recently formed a partnership with Shopee, the leading online shopping platform in Southeast Asia and a unit of NYSE-traded Sea Ltd. Logiq announced the integration of its GoLogiq last-mile food delivery app with ShopeePay’s mobile payment platform, followed by the launch of a co-marketing campaign. ShopeePay brings to the campaign strong growth in this market. In its recent quarter, ShopeePay generated 260 million financial transactions, up 130% year-over-year, which drove revenue up 187% to a record $510.6 million.