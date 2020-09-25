 

Bombardier celebrates unveiling of train design for India’s first semi-high-speed RRTS corridor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.09.2020   
  • India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will operate one of the fastest trains in India with a design speed of 180 kilometers per hour reducing travel time between Meerut and Delhi to less than 60 minutes
  • Sleek modern train design is inspired by Delhi’s iconic monument The Lotus Temple

Today, global mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation and India’s National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) celebrated the unveiling of train design for India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). The train design was unveiled by Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India in the presence of Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director leading the NCRTC team and Rajeev Joisar, Managing Director leading the Bombardier Transportation team in India.

Bombardier was awarded the contract by NCRTC earlier this year to design, build and deliver the regional commuter and intracity transit trains with comprehensive maintenance services for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut semi-high-speed rail corridor under RRTS Phase 1. The fresh, modern and advanced nature of the new train design is inspired by Delhi’s iconic monument, The Lotus Temple, resonating a unique amalgamation of sustainability and India’s rich heritage.

"These energy-efficient trains with exceptional ergonomics and low life cycle costs will contribute towards making India’s first RRTS futuristic and sustainable. Clubbed with state-of-the-art commuter centric features, RRTS is going to transform the way people travel in NCR and set a new benchmark for similar projects in the future," said Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

“Bombardier is proud to be partner for NCRTC’s flagship project to deliver the new RRTS trains. These trains are being designed locally and incorporate latest technologies and features. Bombardier will deliver and maintain RRTS trains in accordance with our country’s ‘Make in India’ guidelines. These energy efficient semi-high-speed trains will enhance passenger experience in terms of comfort, safety, journey time and will be a game-changer in the regional rail segment in India benefitting millions of people and contributing towards socio-economic development,” said Rajeev Joisar.

