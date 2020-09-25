 

EANS-Adhoc Semperit AG Holding / Semperit further increases forecast for annual result of 2020

Earnings Forecast
25.09.2020

Vienna, Austria - 25 September 2020 - Semperit AG Holding published an ad hoc
release on 3 July of this year announcing an outlook with earnings significantly
above those of the previous year. The earnings forecast will now be increased
again.

In addition to the positive effects from the medical business for the
foreseeable future, the Industrial Sector has now also slightly recovered
compared with earlier assumptions regarding the effects of the global recession
and the developments surrounding the corona pandemic. Against this background
and based on current figures, EBITDA of the Semperit Group for the full year is
expected to range between EUR 165.0 and 200.0 million, thus exceeding the
previous year's value (2019: EUR 67.8 million) more clearly than assumed in
July. Accordingly, EBIT of the Semperit Group for the full year 2020 will be
between EUR 195.0 and 230.0 million (forecast in July 2020: EUR 110.0 to 160.0
million; EBIT 2019: EUR -16.5 million). The earnings forecast depends, in
particular, on the further development of the price level for medical protective
gloves and the sufficient availability of raw materials for their production.

The strategic landmark decision made in January to transform the Semperit Group
into an industrial rubber specialist is still valid. However, in view of the
extremely positive earnings contributions that the glove business is currently
making in the context of the pandemic-related exceptional economic situation,
Semperit will probably continue to run the medical division for at least nine
more months before actively working on the decided separation from the medical
business again.




Further inquiry note:
Monika Riedel
Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson
+43 676 8715 8620
monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

Judit Helenyi
Director Investor Relations
+43 676 8715 8310
judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com

issuer: Semperit AG Holding
Modecenterstrasse 22
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 79 777-310
FAX: +43 1 79 777-602
mail: judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
WWW: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
indexes: WBI, ATX GP, ATX PRIME
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Wertpapier


