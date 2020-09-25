 

Mississippi’s Digital Government Experience Named Best in the Nation

The Center for Digital Government has awarded first place to Mississippi’s official state website, ms.gov, and associated digital government services in the annual Government Experience Awards. Mississippi received top honors for the seamless use of emerging technology, introduction of advanced citizen-centric platforms, and people-first delivery of digital government services to better connect government to its citizens and improve service delivery.

“Mississippi is excited and honored to be recognized by the Center for Digital Government for our achievements in government experience,” said Michele Blocker, Interim Executive Director of Mississippi Information Technology Services. “As a technology agency, we strive to respond to Mississippians' needs with new sophisticated online experiences, like chatbot and voice assistant technology, that raise the bar for citizen engagement. This award is yet another confirmation that Mississippi continues to be on the forefront of digital government services.”

The Government Experience Awards recognize the achievements and best practices of states, cities, and counties that excel at creating useful online government services and applications. The Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute on information technology policies and sets the standard for measuring best practices in state and local government.

This is Mississippi’s first time taking the coveted top spot but the sixth consecutive year placing in the top five.

Ms.gov offers an easy, convenient way for Mississippians to access more than 300 online services. MISSI, the state’s award-winning digital government chatbot, was enhanced in 2020 and as a cornerstone of the design experience made finding services and assistance easier than ever. As the first state in the nation to offer a state government chatbot, MISSI, now supports 400 types of interactions to support users seeking information quickly. In fiscal year 2020, Mississippi’s government websites and applications served over 7.3 million site visitors and securely processed over 1.1 million digital government transactions totaling more than $100 million for the state – a 32% digital adoption increase over 2019.

Development, hosting, and maintenance of the ms.gov platforms, valued at more than $2.5 million, have been provided at no cost to the state of Mississippi through a self-funded, public-private partnership between the state of Mississippi and NIC Mississippi, a division of national digital government solutions firm NIC Inc.

