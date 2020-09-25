Talenom Plc Manager's Transactions
Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 25 September 2020 at 14:55
Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Huhtala Otto-Pekka
|Position:
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20200925110518_4
|Issuer
|Name:
|Talenom Oyj
|LEI:
|7437008E4R0N45B8J675
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-09-24
|Nature of the transaction:
|Pledging
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000153580
|Volume:
|60000
|Unit price:
|0.00000 Not Applicable
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|60000
|Volume weighted average price:
|0.00000 Not Applicable
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-09-24
|Nature of the transaction:
|Acquisition
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000153580
|Volume:
|25000
|Unit price:
|8.00000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|25000
|Volume weighted average price:
|8.00000 Euro
