 

Humane Inc., Completes Series A Funding Round

Sam Altman and Lachy Groom lead Humane Inc. Series A to build the next computing platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Humane Inc., today announced that it has raised a $30 million Series A round led by Sam Altman and Lachy Groom. This round will enable the company to continue its mission to deliver the next shift between humans and computing.

"It's time for a change," said Humane co-founders Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno. "We are building a different type of company and a new platform for a new era. Pioneering new paradigms takes passion and ambition, we're thrilled to partner with Sam and Lachy to help deliver on our vision."

"We have deep conviction that what Humane is building is the future," said Sam Altman and Lachy Groom. "New computing platforms don't come along very often and what the team has created is genuinely amazing. Humane has a real chance at a revolution and we are both incredibly excited to partner with them over the coming decades." 

Also participating in the round were Marc Benioff, Valia Ventures, Plexo Capital, Kindred Ventures and others. This diverse set of investors brings a unique blend of technological, operational, and global expertise that will help the Humane team in its mission to deliver a new platform for the next era of computing.

About Humane 
Humane is a technology company that creates and sells consumer hardware, software, and services that feel familiar, natural and humane. Humane is the next shift between humans and computing, the best human experience ever. 

To learn more about Humane, please visit https://hu.ma.ne/ and follow us on Twitter @Humane

HUMANE and the hu.ma.ne logo are trademarks of Humane Inc.

