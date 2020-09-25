Dun & Bradstreet Expands Partnership Program Globally

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, has today launched D&B Accelerate, to develop new alliances globally as part of the company’s expansive program. Combining Dun & Bradstreet’s data, analytics and insight with the capabilities of other market-leading businesses, D&B Accelerate will fuel the development and faster delivery of solutions to help clients transform, compete, grow and thrive.

“Dun & Bradstreet is a trusted partner at the root of the data and analytics value chain in all geographic markets, providing a compelling commercial proposition to deliver insights that solve critical pain points,” said Stephen C. Daffron, President, Dun & Bradstreet. “By combining capabilities and distribution channels with organizations who are leaders in their field, we are able to provide agile and innovative solutions to meet the diverse requirements of businesses around the world.”