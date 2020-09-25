Dun & Bradstreet Expands Partnership Program Globally
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, has today launched D&B Accelerate, to develop new alliances globally as part of the company’s expansive program. Combining Dun & Bradstreet’s data, analytics and insight with the capabilities of other market-leading businesses, D&B Accelerate will fuel the development and faster delivery of solutions to help clients transform, compete, grow and thrive.
“Dun & Bradstreet is a trusted partner at the root of the data and analytics value chain in all geographic markets, providing a compelling commercial proposition to deliver insights that solve critical pain points,” said Stephen C. Daffron, President, Dun & Bradstreet. “By combining capabilities and distribution channels with organizations who are leaders in their field, we are able to provide agile and innovative solutions to meet the diverse requirements of businesses around the world.”
D&B Accelerate aims to expand existing collaborations and build new, strategic relationships that enable:
- Access to Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud, including over 360 million global business records, plus its growing firmographic and alternative data sets
- Collaborative innovation, combining the depth and breadth of Dun & Bradstreet’s data and analytics with complementary solutions to help clients better manage risk and identify opportunities
- Faster time to market for co-developed and co-marketed solutions, leveraging Dun & Bradstreet’s solution architects and subject matter expertise
- Accelerated international expansion and growth across markets in any economic environment through the delivery of intelligent solutions that inform and drive decisions.
Through D&B Accelerate, Dun & Bradstreet is entering into business development partnerships with a suite of organizations across the globe, including the companies below:
Intelligence software company, Quantexa, is working with Dun & Bradstreet in Europe and North America to support globally recognized banks, including Barclays and HSBC, combining its innovative technology platform with Dun & Bradstreet’s actionable data to help clients identify potential exposure and links to parties who are involved in laundering money from illegal activities such as human trafficking.
