 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Little Soos Creek, Its Latest New-Home Community in Covington, Washington, Priced From The $490,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Little Soos Creek, a new single-family home community situated in a quaint Covington neighborhood. The new community is close to local parks, shopping, dining and entertainment, and offers easy access to the Sounder commuter train, Interstate 5 and Highways 18 and 167 for quick commutes to the Seattle area’s major employment centers.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Little Soos Creek, its latest new-home community in Covington, Washington, priced from the $490,000s.

Little Soos Creek is the homebuilder’s first Seattle-area community to offer the new KB Home Office, a dedicated room that delivers comfort, function and aesthetics. In this private work space, homeowners can host online presentations or small in-person meetings and boost their productivity. The new KB Home Office includes a built-in workstation with generous counter and cabinet space as well as large open shelving for displays, books, files and other accessories. Additionally, Little Soos Creek will have high-speed fiber internet, and the room incorporates an upgraded electrical package, including receptacles, an ultra-fast USB charging outlet and additional data/teleport. Homebuyers can further personalize this dedicated office by choosing from the desirable and affordable options available at the KB Home Design Studio.

In addition to offering the new KB Home Office, the two-story homes at Little Soos Creek showcase desirable design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, lofts, large master suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,700 square feet.

“Little Soos Creek is situated in a quiet neighborhood where homeowners can enjoy the surrounding walking paths, open space and the adjacent tranquil creek. Little Soos Creek is also walking distance to area schools, close to outdoor recreation at Soos Creek Trailhead and Covington Community Park, and a short drive to Tiger Mountain and Snoqualmie Pass,” said Ryan Kemp, President of KB Home’s Seattle division. “In addition to selecting an ideal location for this community, we have redesigned our floor plans to meet the needs of today’s homeowners and are pleased to offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room our customers can easily personalize for the way they work, at a price that fits their budget.”

