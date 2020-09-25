 

Rogers announces comprehensive $3 billion investment proposal to benefit Quebec

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.09.2020, 14:00  |  104   |   |   

Rogers unveils investments to honour Cogeco’s legacy, expand rural connectivity, accelerate 5G coverage to 95% of Quebecers and create hundreds of highly skilled jobs with new tech innovation hub

MONTREAL and TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 35 years of building in Quebec, Rogers today unveiled a $3 billion investment proposal to bring connectivity, jobs and economic growth to Quebec should it be successful in its bid to acquire Cogeco’s Canadian assets.

“Rogers is deeply committed to the future of innovation and the knowledge economy in Quebec. We would be honoured to help enhance the customer experience and bring new investments including 5G that will fundamentally reshape the economic landscape of Quebec,” said Joe Natale, President and CEO, Rogers Communications. “This is about the future, and helping ensure that Quebec’s ambitions around innovation, connectivity, health and education advancements are fully realized.”

Building off its base of 3,000 Quebec employees and nearly two million Quebec customers, Rogers new plans would include:

Growing jobs and powering economic growth:

  • Investing a total of $3 billion in Quebec over the next five years, which includes $1.5 billion in network investments;
  • Ensuring 5,000 jobs in Quebec for a combined Rogers/Cogeco entity;
  • Maintaining Cogeco’s headquarters in Montreal with a Quebec President leading its business in Quebec;     
  • Maintaining the Cogeco brand in Quebec; and
  • Continuing relationships with local suppliers and contractors.

Driving a made-in-Quebec innovation agenda:

  • Expanding the rollout of 5G throughout Quebec, with a commitment to having 95% of the population covered over the next five years; and
  • Establishing a tech innovation hub in Quebec, which would create up to 300 highly skilled new technology jobs as a Centre of Excellence in artificial intelligence, software engineering and digital technology.

Expanding rural connectivity and enhancing the customer experience:

  • Building on Cogeco’s rural expansion commitments and establishing a rural connectivity partnership with the Quebec government to reach an additional 100,000 households.
  • Upgrading services for existing Cogeco customers with the roll-out of Rogers next-generation connected home services, including Ignite Internet - the foundation of the home - that offers a personalized WiFi experience with the Ignite WiFi Hub; leading IPTV service with Ignite TV; Ignite SmartStream, a streaming platform that incorporates the most popular apps with voice search; and Smart Home Monitoring that allows customers to secure and control their home from anywhere.

Promoting culture and community partnerships:

  • Continuing Cogeco’s existing community partnerships and launching a new student technology scholarship program;
  • Continuing to sponsor major sporting and cultural events, including exploring ways to bring more major events to Quebec; and
  • Establishing a French language training fund for Rogers employees outside of Quebec.

“We understand the importance of reaffirming our strong commitment to Quebec,” said Natale. “Rogers stands ready to be Quebec’s partner in building world-class networks to help make it a global leader in technology and innovation.”

Over the last 10 years, Rogers has invested more than $2 billion in its wireless network in Quebec and offers wireless services across the province. In January, Rogers started the rollout of Canada’s first and largest 5G network in Montreal, and expanded the Rogers 5G network to Quebec City, Gatineau and Trois Rivières earlier this month.

Last year, a PwC study commissioned by the company indicates that Rogers investments and operations resulted in a total economic footprint in Quebec of over $2.7 billion of output, including over 11,000 full-time jobs generated and supported.

About Rogers
Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

For further information: media@rci.rogers.com, 1-844-226-1338


Seite 1 von 2
Rogers Communications Conv.(A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
Rogers and City of Fredericton Launch First 5G Network in Atlantic Canada
23.09.20
Rogers Communications 3Q20 Investment Community Teleconference October 22, 2020 at 8: 00 a.m. ET
22.09.20
Canada’s First and Largest 5G Network Continues to Expand, Reaching Five New Cities and Towns in Ontario
18.09.20
Rogers celebrates virtual opening of its new Customer Solution Centre in Kelowna
04.09.20
Rogers commits to expanding its already strong Quebec presence
03.09.20
Altice USA, Inc. and Rogers Communications Provide Statement on Cogeco’s Response to Acquisition Offer
02.09.20
US-Medienunternehmen Altice will Kabelgeschäft mit Übernahme ausbauen
02.09.20
Rogers Communications confirms agreement with Altice USA to purchase Canadian assets of Cogeco
02.09.20
Select Rogers Infinite plans now give customers access to six free months of Apple Music
01.09.20
Canada’s First and Largest 5G Network Expands to Saskatchewan