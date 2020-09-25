Graybug Appoints Three New Members to its Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graybug Vision, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve, today announced the appointment of three new members to the company’s Board of Directors with immediate effect. Christina Ackermann will chair Graybug’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and serve as a member of its Compensation Committee. Eric Bjerkholt, MBA, will chair the company’s Compensation Committee and serve as a member of the Audit Committee. Julie Eastland, MBA, will chair the Audit Committee.

“With Graybug’s successful pricing of its initial public offering, we are entering into an exciting new phase of development for the company, and I welcome Christina, Eric and Julie to the Board,” said Christy Shaffer, PhD, Chair of Graybug’s Board of Directors. “I would like to thank Emmett, Chau and Cam for their significant contributions to the Board over the past several years.”

“I am excited to be working with our new board members. Thanks to their deep expertise and diverse experience as global leaders in health care and biotechnology, they will bring tremendous strategic and operational value as we pursue the development of our ophthalmic pipeline,” concluded Fred Guerard, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer, Graybug Vision.

Christina Ackermann has over 20 years of experience as General Counsel and Senior Executive in the pharmaceutical industry. She currently serves as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Head of Commercial Operations at Bausch Health Companies, Inc. She joined Bausch Health in 2016 as Executive Vice President, General Counsel responsible for the company’s worldwide legal affairs, compliance, global security and enterprise risk management, and was named Head of Commercial Operations in June 2020. Prior to that, Ms. Ackermann was part of the Novartis group of companies for 14 years. She served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel for Alcon, as Global Head, Legal and General Counsel for Sandoz, as well as Head Legal General Medicine and Head, Legal Technical Operations and Ophthalmics for Novartis Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Novartis, Ms. Ackermann served in various Associate General Counsel roles at Bristol Myers Squibb and DuPont Pharmaceuticals, as well as in private practice, where she focused on securities, and mergers & acquisitions. Ms. Ackermann attended York University, Toronto, Canada, for her undergraduate studies focusing first on Fine Arts, and then concentrating on mathematics and political sciences. She obtained her Law degree (an LL.B.) from Queen's University, Kingston, Canada, and earned her Post Graduate Diploma in EC Competition Law from King’s College, University of London, United Kingdom.