 

ARHT Media’s HoloPresence Technology Utilized By Singapore’s Iconic Marina Bay Sands Hotel As Part Of Their Innovative New Hybrid Event Stage

The newly designed event space will reignite the MICE industry through hybrid events that bring smaller groups together in-person while also streaming to larger audiences online using a blend of holograms, mixed reality and state-of-the-art presentation technology.

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to have their HoloPresence technology at the iconic Marina Bay Sands (MBS) hotel in Singapore as part of the luxury hotel’s groundbreaking new hybrid 3D event stage, specially designed for the MICE industry to deliver rich interactive hybrid presentations and bring a mix of presenters together as holograms and in-person. The new space can host events that include small groups of attendees gathering in the room safely while streaming online to larger audiences simultaneously.

“The onset of the pandemic completely changed the landscape of the MICE industry. Now, as organizations look for new ways to connect and conduct business, it’s clear that hybrid events are the way forward,” stated Ong Wee Min, VP of MICE at Marina Bay Sands. “We have utilized the latest technology to create a fully immersive environment that can deliver engaging hybrid presentations, and with the use of live holograms, we can bring presenters together from virtually anywhere.”

With ARHT’s HoloPresence technology, event organizers have the ability to beam in multiple presenters from around the globe as holograms to hold meetings, give keynote presentations, and have panel discussions and much more. While also streaming everything that happens on the stage to participants online.

The MBS stage includes two massive 6m by 4m right-angled LED walls that can show high-resolution 360-degree visuals and has a LED plexiglass floor to create an immersive presentation environment, along with the partnership with ARHT’s HoloPresence technology to display lifelike holograms in real-time.

As part of piloting the new initiative, the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) broadcasted the opening session of their 2020 Association Expert Seminar from Marina Bay Sands’ new hybrid event stage on September 23, 2020. Beaming in Mr. James Rees, President of the ICCA, from London to Singapore using ARHT Media’s HoloPresence technology to join a panel discussion on Digital Transformation.

