Medexus Appoints Michael Pine as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy

Mr. Pine is an experienced pharmaceutical industry executive and business leader with a diverse background in both large and small pharmaceutical companies that includes functions in: business development & licensing, M&A, investment banking, business strategy, product marketing, US managed markets, and operations. Most recently, Mr. Pine served as SVP, Business Development & Licensing at Lupin Pharmaceuticals, where he led Lupin's efforts to expand their over $2 billion revenue base further into branded and specialty products with a focus on the North American markets. Prior to that role, Mr. Pine was the VP, Head of Corporate Development & Licensing at Aralez Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Pine also served in a variety of senior roles at companies such as Novartis, Kos Pharmaceuticals, Organon Biosciences, Pfizer, and JP Morgan Chase. Mr. Pine has a BS in Consumer Economics from Cornell University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP, OTCQ X : MEDXF ) , today announced the appointment of Michael Pine as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy, effective September 21, 2020. Mr. Pine’s responsibilities include developing Medexus’ product portfolio in both the U.S. and Canada.

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer of Medexus, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Michael to the team. Michael has extensive experience in business development and brings a successful track record of expanding product lines. Having such an experienced pharmaceutical industry professional and business leader on board will assist us in identifying in-licensing opportunities and acquisitions of new complementary assets that can leverage our North American sales force. Michael can make an immediate contribution to the numerous deals we are currently negotiating and will help accelerate our M&A and licensing strategy to grow revenue, increase cash flow and drive economies of scale.”

About Medexus

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease, hematology and allergy. The Company’s leading products are: Rasuvo and Metoject, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall, an innovative allergy medication with a unique mode of action.