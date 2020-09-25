 

Specialty Beverage, Water Companies Eyeing Exciting New Opportunities

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.09.2020, 14:30  |  101   |   |   

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With sales of carbonated drinks steadily declining for more than a decade, major players in the space are eager to find ways to expand their portfolios into the booming craft beverages and bottled water sectors. One way to accomplish that may be the M&A route, with companies such as The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) (Profile), one of the fastest-growing enhanced water companies in the industry, looking like an attractive option. In the meantime, Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is making strides on its previously announced Beverages for Life strategic transformation. New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ARIIX, together with four additional companies in the e-commerce and direct-selling channels. Nestle (OTC: NSRGY) is sharpening its water focus on international, premium mineral and functional brands while exploring strategic options for parts of its North American business. And Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is reporting sequential improvement in sales during the latter-half of the quarter after seeing a dip in sales earlier in the quarter. 

  • Sales in the carbonated soft drink category have been sliding for 15 years.
  • New market share may be available through specialty and niche market beverage makers.
  • Major players may see The Alkaline Water Company as an attractive M&A candidate.
  • Reporting record growth over the past quarter, WTER is eyeing continued success moving forward.

Click here to view the custom infographic of The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) editorial.

Trends Impacting Soft Drink Sales

Recently, a "Beverage Industry" article reported that volume sales in the carbonated soft drink category have declined for 15 consecutive years. "Today's consumers want both variety and healthier refreshment, trends which have negatively impacted carbonated soft drinks," said Gary Hemphill, managing director of research for New York-based Beverage Marketing Corporation.

In the same article, Jacqueline Hiner, industry analyst for Los Angeles-based IBISWorld, noted that "the most prominent driver of this trend is the higher number of health-conscious individuals in conjunction with rising per capita disposable income. Rising disposable income levels enable consumers who enjoy the taste of carbonated beverages to splurge on craft beverages that are made with natural ingredients. However, growth in this market is expected to be tempered by the continued increase in health consciousness driving consumers to drink water."

Seite 1 von 7
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New blockchain-based EY OpsChain Network Procurement solution helps complex enterprises manage ...
EY Blockchain Analyzer features newly enhanced Explorer & Visualizer solution to investigate ...
Locus partners with Vinculum to enable omnichannel commerce and supply chain fulfillment for ...
Infosys and Roland-Garros Empower Players, Fans and Media with New Digital Innovations on Court and ...
Alibaba Cloud Doubles Growth for Cloud-native Database Products
Power Generator For Military Market to Witness Strong Demand for Fuel-Efficient & Advanced ...
AlzeCure Pharma provides a scientific update on Alzheimer's disease and the Alzstatin project ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line
Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Hyundai and BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand IONIQ song "IONIQ: I'm On It"
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease