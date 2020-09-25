Specialty Beverage, Water Companies Eyeing Exciting New Opportunities

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With sales of carbonated drinks steadily declining for more than a decade, major players in the space are eager to find ways to expand their portfolios into the booming craft beverages and bottled water sectors. One way to accomplish that may be the M&A route, with companies such as The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) (Profile), one of the fastest-growing enhanced water companies in the industry, looking like an attractive option. In the meantime, Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is making strides on its previously announced Beverages for Life strategic transformation. New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ARIIX, together with four additional companies in the e-commerce and direct-selling channels. Nestle (OTC: NSRGY) is sharpening its water focus on international, premium mineral and functional brands while exploring strategic options for parts of its North American business. And Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is reporting sequential improvement in sales during the latter-half of the quarter after seeing a dip in sales earlier in the quarter.

Sales in the carbonated soft drink category have been sliding for 15 years.

New market share may be available through specialty and niche market beverage makers.

Major players may see The Alkaline Water Company as an attractive M&A candidate.

Reporting record growth over the past quarter, WTER is eyeing continued success moving forward.

Trends Impacting Soft Drink Sales

Recently, a "Beverage Industry" article reported that volume sales in the carbonated soft drink category have declined for 15 consecutive years. "Today's consumers want both variety and healthier refreshment, trends which have negatively impacted carbonated soft drinks," said Gary Hemphill, managing director of research for New York-based Beverage Marketing Corporation.

In the same article, Jacqueline Hiner, industry analyst for Los Angeles-based IBISWorld, noted that "the most prominent driver of this trend is the higher number of health-conscious individuals in conjunction with rising per capita disposable income. Rising disposable income levels enable consumers who enjoy the taste of carbonated beverages to splurge on craft beverages that are made with natural ingredients. However, growth in this market is expected to be tempered by the continued increase in health consciousness driving consumers to drink water."