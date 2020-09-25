Ingles Markets, Incorporated Announces a Third Appreciation Bonus Totaling Approximately Five Million Dollars

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) reports its most recent efforts to recognize and support associates during the COVID-19 crisis.

Robert P. Ingle II, Chairman of the Board, stated, “Since the spring, our associates have met the daily challenge of providing what our customers need in a safe and clean environment. We will provide a third bonus payment of $300 to full-time and $150 to part-time active retail, distribution, and corporate associates who were hired on or before July 24, 2020. The bonus payment will be made in mid-November 2020. Our associates have made a difference during this unprecedented time. We are incredibly proud of them and wish to show appreciation for their efforts.”

Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading grocer with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the Company operates 197 supermarkets. To learn more about Ingles Markets and our efforts to end hunger and aid in the education of children, visit ingles-markets.com.

