Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Sairanen, Jarkko Position: Other senior manager Issuer: Vaisala Oyj LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20200925133703_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-09-25

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900682

Nature of the transaction: GIFT,DONATION OR INHERITANCE (MADE)

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6,000 Unit price: N/A

(2): Volume: 6,000 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 12,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A





Kaarina Muurinen, CFO

Tel. +358 40 577 5066

Vaisala Corporation

Nasdaq Helsinki

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,850 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup