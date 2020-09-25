Vaisala Corporation Managers’ Transactions - Jarkko Sairanen
Vaisala Corporation
Managers’ Transactions
September 25, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. (EEST)
Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions - Jarkko Sairanen
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sairanen, Jarkko
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20200925133703_5
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-09-25
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of the transaction: GIFT,DONATION OR INHERITANCE (MADE)
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6,000 Unit price: N/A
(2): Volume: 6,000 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 12,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A
More information
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066
Vaisala Corporation
Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,850 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup
