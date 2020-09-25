Nuvei Corporation appoints new board members

“I’m thrilled to welcome Daniela and Michael to our board of directors,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chairman and CEO. “Daniela’s experience leading strategy for some of the most innovative organizations in the industry will be an incredible asset to Nuvei as we grow and scale our business. In addition, we will benefit greatly from Michael’s impressive background in financial management and governance, especially now that we are a public company.”

Ms. Mielke is the North American CEO of RS2 Inc., one of the leading providers of payment processing services in Europe and Asia Pacific. Ms. Mielke is also Managing Partner of Commerce Technology Advisors, LLC, a privately held consulting firm which she founded in 2016. She has nearly 30 years of experience in the financial services industry in positions including: Chief Strategy and Product Officer at Vantiv, VP, Head of Global Strategy and Market Intelligence for PayPal Inc., SVP Global Strategy for Visa International, Engagement Manager for McKinsey & Company, among others. Ms. Mielke currently serves as a member of the board of Bancorp Inc. and Finca International. Previously, she served as a member of the Board of GCPS, a multinational joint venture of commercial card issuing banks, from 2005 to 2007.

Mr. Hanley, CPA, CA is a Corporate Director with over 25 years of experience in senior management roles and corporate governance. He is the lead director and chairs the audit committee of BRP Inc., is on the board of directors and chairs the audit committee of Lyondell Basell Industries N.V. and is on the board of directors and audit committee of ShawCor Ltd. He is also a member of the board of directors of ExCellThera Inc. Previously, Mr. Hanley was on the board of directors and the audit committee of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and of Le Groupe Jean Coutu (PJC) Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Hanley was Senior Vice-President, Operations and Strategic Initiatives at National Bank of Canada. He also held a number of positions at Alcan Inc., including Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, and President and CEO of the Global Bauxite and Alumina business group.

We are Nuvei, the payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes worldwide, supports 450 local and alternative payment methods (assuming the successful completion of the Company’s acquisition of Coöperatieve Vereniging Smart2Pay Global Services U.A.) and nearly 150 currencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace. For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

