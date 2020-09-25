Colony Capital Announces Final Results of Tender Offer for Outstanding 3.875% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2021

The Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of September 24, 2020. As of the expiration of the Offer, $81,309,000 aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Notes, representing approximately 72% of the total Convertible Notes outstanding, were validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Offer. The Company has accepted for purchase all Convertible Notes that were validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Offer at the expiration of the Offer at a purchase price equal to $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount of Convertible Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The Company expects to pay approximately $81.9 million for the purchase of the Convertible Notes, including interest, on the settlement date of September 25, 2020. After settlement, approximately $31,502,000 aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Notes will remain outstanding.

Barclays Capital Inc. acted as dealer manager in connection with the Offer. D.F. King & Co., Inc. acted as the Information and Tender Agent for the Offer.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to buy nor the solicitation of an offer to sell any of the Company’s securities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, whether the Company will complete the sale of its hospitality portfolios within the timeframe anticipated or at all, including the Company’s ability to obtain any necessary third-party approvals to consummate the transaction, whether the Company will realize any of the anticipated benefits from the transaction, including generating segment and corporate-level G&A savings post-closing and simplifying the Company’s business profile to focus exclusively on digital infrastructure assets, in the time anticipated or at all, the Company’s ability to divest of non-core assets and the timing of such divestiture, the pace of growth of the Company’s digital businesses, the Company’s ability to achieve superior returns from its digital businesses for the Company’s shareholders and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements.