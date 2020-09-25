 

Colony Capital Announces Final Results of Tender Offer for Outstanding 3.875% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.09.2020, 14:50  |  101   |   |   

Colony Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced the expiration and final results of the Company’s previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 3.875% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021 (the “Convertible Notes”).

The Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of September 24, 2020. As of the expiration of the Offer, $81,309,000 aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Notes, representing approximately 72% of the total Convertible Notes outstanding, were validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Offer. The Company has accepted for purchase all Convertible Notes that were validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Offer at the expiration of the Offer at a purchase price equal to $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount of Convertible Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The Company expects to pay approximately $81.9 million for the purchase of the Convertible Notes, including interest, on the settlement date of September 25, 2020. After settlement, approximately $31,502,000 aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Notes will remain outstanding.

Barclays Capital Inc. acted as dealer manager in connection with the Offer. D.F. King & Co., Inc. acted as the Information and Tender Agent for the Offer.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to buy nor the solicitation of an offer to sell any of the Company’s securities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, whether the Company will complete the sale of its hospitality portfolios within the timeframe anticipated or at all, including the Company’s ability to obtain any necessary third-party approvals to consummate the transaction, whether the Company will realize any of the anticipated benefits from the transaction, including generating segment and corporate-level G&A savings post-closing and simplifying the Company’s business profile to focus exclusively on digital infrastructure assets, in the time anticipated or at all, the Company’s ability to divest of non-core assets and the timing of such divestiture, the pace of growth of the Company’s digital businesses, the Company’s ability to achieve superior returns from its digital businesses for the Company’s shareholders and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements.

Seite 1 von 2
Colony Capital Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ...
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Colony Capital Announces the Sale of Hospitality Portfolios
22.09.20
Colony Capital to Present at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Tower and Mobile Infrastructure Virtual Investor Day
11.09.20
Digital Colony Appoints Matty Yohannan as Chief of Staff
02.09.20
Colony Capital to Present at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Communacopia Conference