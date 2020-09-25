 

Trillium Mutual Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Business Innovation and Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Trillium Mutual Insurance Company, an agri-business mutual insurer based out of Listowel, Ontario, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Trillium Mutual has selected Guidewire to enable digital transformation, deliver service excellence, and accelerate product launches.

By implementing Guidewire’s leading-edge industry platform, Trillium Mutual will be able to ensure that it is in step with the majority of the Canadian P&C industry and build upon its commitment to push for innovation in all areas of its business. The company will also be able to continue providing the exceptional service and commitment to mutuality that its partners and members have come to expect in a rapidly-changing insurance marketplace, from digitally interfacing with partners for policy changes and new business to providing easy access to its members during a claim.

“Through reduced speed-to-market of new products and technologies, the introduction of new levels of efficiency and automation through guided workflows based on industry-validated best practices, and the proliferation of Guidewire in the Canadian P&C industry, we expect to see an enhanced ease of doing business with our broker partners to help them continue to service their clients – our members – with an emphasis on having the right products available when they need it,” said Tracy MacDonald, president and chief executive officer, Trillium Mutual. “We are also excited by the opportunities to take advantage of Guidewire’s digital approach and integrate with the best-in-class insurtech solution partners that are a part of the PartnerConnect ecosystem to achieve our business imperatives.”

Mathieu Savage, manager, Information Systems and Innovation, said, “From the workflows in InsuranceSuite, the ease of accessing our own data in DataHub, and the digital enablement for our brokers provided by ProducerEngage, Guidewire is a truly end-to-end platform that will not only facilitate the completion of our core business operations, but also elevate them to a new standard of excellence. Also, leveraging Guidewire in the cloud will allow us to service our partners and members throughout the insurance business lifecycle.”

