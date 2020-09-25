 

Okta Welcomes Susan St. Ledger as President, Worldwide Field Operations

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, welcomes Susan St. Ledger as president of worldwide field operations. St. Ledger will join Okta’s executive management team and report to Todd McKinnon, CEO and co-founder. St. Ledger will start at Okta on February 1, 2021 and Charles Race, Okta’s current president of worldwide field operations who is retiring, will continue to lead worldwide field operations until that date to ensure a smooth transition, as announced during Okta’s FY21 Q1 earnings call.

“Okta’s platform is transforming how people access technology as the role of identity rapidly expands,” said Todd McKinnon. “Susan embodies world-class leadership, proven talent for scaling growth and a customer-first mindset that will bring great value to the world’s largest organizations as they turn to Okta for their workforce and customer identity solutions. Susan will continue to elevate and innovate our go-to-market and customer success organizations. We’re excited to welcome Susan to the team.”

“Every organization in the world is transforming its business to thrive in a digital world, and Okta’s platform is primed to solve the challenges ahead of every CEO, every product and IT leader, and every developer,” said Susan St. Ledger. “I share Okta’s vision to enable any organization to use any technology, and look forward to driving global scale, growth and innovation across the company.”

About Susan St. Ledger
 St. Ledger brings to Okta nearly three decades of experience building and transforming high-growth software and cloud businesses. Most recently, she spent four and a half years at Splunk as the president of worldwide field operations where she built a SaaS, multi-product go-to-market organization and helped grow the business from nearly $700 million in revenue to almost $2.5 billion today. She spent more than 11 years at Salesforce in a number of leadership positions, most recently as chief revenue officer of Marketing Cloud. Before Salesforce, St. Ledger had over a decade of success at Sun Microsystems, starting as a systems engineer and leaving as vice president of a global sales organization. St. Ledger started her career in several technical jobs, including her first role out of college as a software engineer at the National Security Agency.

About Okta
 Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With over 6,500 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely use the best technologies for their business. More than 8,950 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Slack, Teach for America and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

