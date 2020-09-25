 

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Report Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on September 29th

September 25, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading provider of products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. The Company has scheduled an investor conference call for Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 4:30 PM ET. Investors are invited to access a live webcast of the conference call from the investor relations section of the Comtech web site at www.comtechtel.com. Alternatively, investors can access the conference call by dialing (800) 895-3367 (domestic) or (785) 424-1063 (international) and using the conference I.D. of “Comtech.” A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days by dialing (888) 219-1263 or (402) 220-4943.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

