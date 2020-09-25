 

Sabra Provides Update on Genesis and Signature Rental Revenue Recognition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.09.2020, 15:00  |  104   |   |   

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra,” the “Company” or “we”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) provided an update regarding its recognition of rental revenues under leases with Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (“Genesis”) and Signature Healthcare (“Signature”) in light of recent events.

In the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 that Genesis filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 10, 2020, Genesis stated that the impact of COVID-19 on its future results of operations, its current financial condition and liquidity sources, and uncertainty regarding future governmental funding support raises substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

On September 11, 2020, we learned that subsidiaries of Signature that lease facilities from the Company will be issued an audit report containing a qualified opinion due to substantial doubt about their ability to continue as a going concern in relation to the uncertainty around future cashflows caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, Sabra has received no rent relief requests from either Genesis or Signature and both tenants remain current on their rental obligations. As of June 30, 2020, our exposure to Signature was 7.2% of Sabra’s annualized cash NOI and our exposure to Genesis was 2.5% of Sabra’s annualized cash NOI exclusive of residual rents from previously completed sales representing 2.0% of Sabra’s annualized cash NOI.

Sabra and its auditors are evaluating the circumstances giving rise to the going concern issues for these tenants as it relates to the proper accounting under GAAP, including the potential need to transition the method of recognizing rental revenue generated by leases with these two tenants from accrual basis accounting, with straight-line rental receivable, to cash-basis accounting. In the event we transition the leases with these tenants to cash-basis accounting, we would write-off approximately $14.4 million of straight-line rental receivables and lease-related intangible assets, which would be recorded as a reduction to rental revenues but would have no impact on Normalized FFO, AFFO, Normalized AFFO and distributable cash flow; if this change were to occur, we expect rental revenues to initially increase by an immaterial amount. We expect to complete this evaluation during our third quarter reporting cycle.

Seite 1 von 3
Sabra Health Care REIT Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ...
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in the 2020 NIC Fall Conference
11.09.20
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in BofA Securities 2020 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference and RETHINK Virtual Event Sponsored by Skilled Nursing News

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.20
3
Ein Gesundheitsreit mit Zukunftspotenzial für die Buy and Hold Strategie