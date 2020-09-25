 

Vitality Biopharma Retains DelMorgan & Co. to Explore Strategic Alternatives

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.09.2020, 15:00  |  101   |   |   

CLEVELAND, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: VBIO) (“Vitality” or the “Company”), a drug development company dedicated to unlocking the unique therapeutic powers of cannabinoids, today announced that it has retained DelMorgan & Co., an internationally recognized investment banking firm, to advise Vitality on its strategic alternatives, including potential financings, asset divestitures or strategic partnerships.

“We are thrilled to be working with DelMorgan to evaluate strategic alternatives for our Company”, stated Vitality’s CEO, Michael Cavanaugh. “Vitality has a unique and differentiated portfolio of glycosylated cannabinoid prodrugs advanced to a key development stage and DelMorgan’s deep capital markets expertise and well-earned trust within the investment community provides our organization with the perfect partner to guide us through the process of evaluating strategic alternatives to maximize value for all of our shareholders.”

Rob Delgado, Chairman of DelMorgan & Co., continued, “We are excited by Vitality’s novel prodrugs, which have the potential to introduce promising new treatments for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) by neutralizing the unwanted side effects of cannabinoids, including the psychoactive effects of THC.” Neil Morganbesser, President & CEO of DelMorgan & Co., added, “Vitality is at a natural inflection point, with lots of promising growth opportunities to turn its innovative glycosylation technology into a broad portfolio of prodrugs. The right partner – either through M&A or a capital infusion – could be the key to unlocking Vitality’s explosive growth potential.”

About Vitality Biopharma, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Vitality Biopharma Inc. (www.vitality.bio) is a company focused on the advancement of pharmaceuticals and innovative technologies that improve the lives of patients. Vitality seeks to achieve this objective through the development of novel glycosylated cannabinoid prodrugs that are engineered to deliver the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids but without their unwanted side effects.   Vitality has developed over 100 novel cannabinoid compounds, including glycosylated tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and water soluble glycosylated cannabidiol (CBD) prodrugs.

About DelMorgan & Co.

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, DelMorgan & Co. (www.delmorganco.com) is an internationally recognized investment bank and financial advisor. With over three decades of experience and over $300 billion in successfully completed transactions, the professionals at DelMorgan & Co. provide world-class financial advice and assistance to companies, institutions, governments and individuals around the world.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Although we believe that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those indicated in such statements. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies, timing of clinical trials and product development, business strategy and new lines of business. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Vitality Biopharma, Inc.
Investor Relations
info@vitality.bio
+1 530.231.7800
www.vitality.bio

DelMorgan & Co.
Rob Delgado, Chairman or Neil Morganbesser, President & CEO
inquiries@delmorganco.com
+1 310.319.2000
www.delmorganco.com


Vitality Biopharma Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on ...
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...