 

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Appointment of David Dickason as Senior Vice President Pre-Clinical Product Development

Glen Rock, N.J., Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: RSPI) (“RespireRx” or the “Company”), a leader in the discovery and development of innovative and revolutionary treatments to combat diseases caused by disruption of neuronal signaling, is pleased to announce the appointment on September 15, 2020, of David Dickason as Senior Vice President Pre-clinical Product Development.

Mr. Dickason is a highly experienced senior executive with a proven and outstanding track record in the pharmaceutical industry. A seasoned pharmaceutical development professional with over 30 years of experience and 9 approved NDAs, David has specialized expertise in drug product development using innovative technologies for both existing and new chemical entities. David has acquired broad experience in product development and cGMP manufacturing for a variety of products including parenteral, inhalable, topical, solid and liquid oral dosage forms

David also brings to the role extensive experience in strategic planning and managing internal and outsourced drug product and process development activities as well as commercial manufacturing technical activities from early phase through drug product approval. His experience includes full development of drug products and establishment of first-of-kind multi-million-dollar manufacturing equipment and facilities along with extensive expertise in regulatory CMC filings from initial strategy through final submission to US FDA and other International Regulatory Agencies.

During the course of his illustrious career to date, David has held senior technical roles at multiple companies including iCeutica, Iroko Pharmaceuticals, GTx, Alkermes and Cephalon.

Tim Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “I am thoroughly delighted that David has accepted the role as our Senior Vice President Pre-Clinical Product Development, in a combined technical and operational role that will form the cornerstone of driving and realizing many of our forthcoming key program milestones. Speaking for the Board and the rest of the management team, we are excited to welcome David as an integral member of the team as we drive the growth of our unique product portfolio, in line with our defined company strategies.”

