Sigma Announces Management, Board & Technical Committee Updates Ahead of Construction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGMA Lithium Resources Corporation (“ Sigma ” or the “ Company ”) ( TSX-V: SGMA ) ( OTC- QB: SGMLF ) would like to announce a management appointment, technical committee appointments and an update on its Board of Directors (the “ Board ”), in preparation for the upcoming construction of the first phase of its Grota do Cirilo project (the “ Project ”) and the commencement of the environmental licensing process for the second phase of the Project.

Sigma has appointed Maria Jose Salum to the senior executive role of Chief Sustainability Officer. In that capacity, Maria will oversee Sigma’s entire breadth of ESG-centric activities, including not only environmental strategy, regulatory and licensing for the Project, but also community relations and impact investing in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region, as part of the Company’s comprehensive social responsibility program.

Maria is a prominent environmental & social responsibility professional in Brazil. She has held a number of roles during her 40-year remarkable technical career in public service and in the private sector.

In public service, her roles included Director of Sustainable Development in Mining at the Ministry of Mines and Energy and Senior Representative for the Ministry at the Nacional Council for the Environment (CONAMA). She was also the second woman in 60 years to serve as Deputy Minister of Mining and Mineral Transformation at the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Maria has had an active academic career, holding several senior roles at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), a centre of excellence for mining and metallurgy research in Brazil, including Head of Department for Mining Engineering. She has a PhD in mineral technology.

Since retiring from public service in 2018, Maria has worked as a consultant, advising some of the largest global mining companies on environmental matters in Brazil.

“As Sigma moves forward and initiates the environmental licensing process and impact studies for its second phase of production, Maria will have a key role in leading all of these workstreams. Maria as Chief Sustainability Officer was the first of a series of new executive appointments that we plan to make entering into construction phase. Her seniority and experience underscore our commitment to executing an ESG-centric production strategy for Sigma,” said Calvyn Gardner, Sigma’s CEO and Co-Chairman.