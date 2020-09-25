 

Huazhu Group Announces Formation of Special Committee

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (Nasdaq: HTHT), a leading and fast-growing multi-brand hotel group in China with international coverage (the “Company” or “Huazhu”), today announced that the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) had formed a special committee (the “Special Committee”) to conduct an investigation of the allegations raised in a short seller report issued by Bonitas Research LLC on September 22, 2020 (the “Bonitas Report”). While the Company believes the Bonitas Report is without merit and that it contains numerous errors, unsubstantiated statements, and misleading conclusions regarding the Company’s business and operations, the Board decided to form the Special Committee to review the allegations in the Bonitas Report and to conduct any related investigation, in order to provide transparency to the shareholders.

The Special Committee is comprised of three members, including the chairman of the audit committee, the chief financial officer, and the secretary and general counsel of the Company, and is chaired by the chairman of the Company’s audit committee. The Special Committee is authorized to retain outside legal, accounting and other advisors. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP has been retained as the Special Committee’s independent outside counsel. The Company will release the results of the internal investigation in due course once it is completed.

Based on guidance from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for issuers subject to market commentaries or rumours, the Company will also make a preliminary submission to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange identifying several key errors in the Bonitas Report. The Company will also, at the request of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, publish in due course a clarification announcement describing those errors on the websites of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Company. The Company will then promptly furnish the clarification announcement on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Huazhu Group Limited

Originated in China, Huazhu Group Limited is a world-leading hotel group. As of June 30, 2020, Huazhu operated 6,187 hotels with 599,235 rooms in operation in 16 countries. Huazhu’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, and Ni Hao Hotel. Upon the completion of Deutsche Hospitality acquisition on January 2, 2020, Huazhu added five brands to its portfolio, including Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, Maxx by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel and Zleep Hotel. In addition, Huazhu also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

