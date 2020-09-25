 

PCT LTD Provides Details For September 29th Shareholder Conference Call

PCT LTD (OTC Pink: “PCTL”) is releasing the agenda and additional information for their scheduled shareholders conference call which will take place on Tuesday, September 29th at 4:30pm EST.

The items on the agenda for the call are as follow:

  • PCTL’s US marketing efforts of its patented Annihilyzer Infection Control System.
  • Update of activities in the United Kingdom
  • Settlement of outstanding debt and increasing shareholder value
  • PCTL’s recent application for listing on the OTCQB
  • Web development, including website redesign and digital initiatives
  • Additional activities in the healthcare and oil and gas industries
  • PCTL’s guidance for remainder of 2020

The call is expected to last approximately 60 minutes. Interested parties may dial in using one of the following two numbers:

Toll Free: 877-407-9205
International: 201-689-8054

PCT LTD hopes all shareholders will attend the call live. However, a recording will be made available following the conclusion of the call.

PCT LTD encourages shareholders to submit questions at least 48 hours in advance of the upcoming Shareholder Conference Call by emailing Rich Inza, PCT LTD Investor Relations (IR@para-con.com). PCT LTD will respond to the most frequently asked shareholder questions.

About PCT LTD:

PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting, cleaning and tracking technologies. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). Currently trading on OTC:PINK, "PCTL" is actively engaged in applying for listing its common stock to the OTC QB market. The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially viable products in the United States and now continues to gain market share in the U.S. and U.K.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Such statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the ability of PCTL to fulfill orders to the United Kingdom; PCTL’s continued installation of equipment; subsequent installations of PCTL’s Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems and other larger-volume equipment; PCTL's ability to raise sufficient funds to satisfy its working capital requirements; the ability of PCTL to execute its business plan; any other effects resulting from the information disclosed above; risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and government regulation; future financial and operational results; competition; general economic conditions; and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements PCTL makes in this press release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents it files from time to time with the SEC. PCTL undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



