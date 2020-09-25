‘The Outpost’ Is America’s #1 Movie Once Again on iTunes

COS COB, Conn., Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, announced that Screen Media’s release of The Outpost is once again #1 on iTunes, 12 weeks after the film’s initial release.

In this military thriller, a tiny unit of U.S. soldiers alone at the remote Combat Outpost Keating, located deep in the valley of three mountains in Afghanistan, battles to defend against an overwhelming force of Taliban fighters in a coordinated attack. The Battle of Kamdesh, as it was known, was the bloodiest American engagement of the Afghan War in 2009 and Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV became one of the most decorated units of the 19-year conflict.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Rod Lurie (The Contender, The Last Castle) and adapted by Oscar-nominated screenwriting duo Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson (The Fighter,) the film was based on Jake Tapper’s best-selling nonfiction book The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor . The film stars Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, Orlando Bloom, Jack Kesy, Taylor John Smith, Jacob Scipio and Milo Gibson. Three troops who fought at COP Keating appear in the film including Medal of Honor recipient Ty Carter (whom Caleb Landry Jones portrays). The Outpost was produced and financed by Millennium Media with producers Paul Merryman, Paul Tamasy, Marc Frydman, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger and Les Weldon. It was executive produced by Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Rob Van Norden, Boaz Davidson, John Kalafatis, Tommy Vlahopoulos, Joanna Kalafatis, Jake Tapper, Eric Johnson and Andrey Georgiev.

The film is available to rent or buy on iTunes, Amazon, Fandango Now, Vudu, Google Play, DirecTV, Xfinity, Spectrum and more. For more information on the film and where to watch, visit: https://screenmediafilms.net/productions/details/3168/The-Outpost

