Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 October 2020





With effect from 1 October 2020, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3, RD Stibor3, RD Nibor3, RD Cibor6, FlexGaranti and RenteDyk will be adjusted.

Please find the data in the attached file.







The Executive Board







Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Attachments