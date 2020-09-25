Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 October 2020
To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|
Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
25 September 2020
Company announcement number 74/2020
Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 October 2020
With effect from 1 October 2020, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3, RD Stibor3, RD Nibor3, RD Cibor6, FlexGaranti and RenteDyk will be adjusted.
Please find the data in the attached file.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Phone +45 45 13 20 68.
Attachments
