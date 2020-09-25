 

Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 October 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.09.2020, 15:18  |  101   |   |   
Company announcement number 74/2020

Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 October 2020

With effect from 1 October 2020, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3, RD Stibor3, RD Nibor3, RD Cibor6, FlexGaranti and RenteDyk will be adjusted.

Please find the data in the attached file.


The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Attachments




