 

Genius Brands International and Samsung Strike Deal for Kartoon Channel! to be Carried Across Samsung Smart TVs, Effective Immediately

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.09.2020, 15:15  |  125   |   |   

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International “Genius Brands” (NASDAQ: GNUS) continues to expand the footprint of its premiere children’s entertainment destination, Kartoon Channel!, which launched in June 2020, with the first television manufacturer deal finalized with Samsung, the world’s largest TV manufacturer with a share of over 20% of the global TV market. Kartoon Channel! is available for FREE on Samsung Smart TVs.

Additionally, Kartoon Channel! is now also available on a new Android and the Android TV app, and a new version is available to stream on Roku as well. Kartoon Channel! is currently available across a broad spectrum of OTT, AVOD and mobile channels, including Apple TV and iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Google Play, Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Xumo, and streaming on the web via www.kartoonchannel.com

“We are very proud of what our team has accomplished in just three months since launching Kartoon Channel! with distribution across a broad spectrum of platforms with new partners being added frequently and new content coming to the channel on a weekly basis,” commented Jon Ollwerther, General Manager of Kartoon Channel! & EVP of Global Business Development at Genius Brands. “Today, Kartoon Channel! and Kartoon Classroom! are available, for free, to virtually every home in America, with the same great user experience and user interface. We are continuing to build unique avenues to provide a value-driven experience to our audience of toddlers to tweens and their parents and we are on track to achieve what we set out to do—create a premiere entertainment and educational destination in a safe environment to meet the needs of parents and kids.”

About Kartoon Channel! + Kartoon Classroom!
Available in over 100M U.S. television households and over 200M mobile devices, The Kartoon Channel!, which is also now available on iOS, offers access to a wide variety of Genius Brands original and acquired family-friendly content, with more added daily, including Babar, Angry Birds, Stan Lee’s Mighty7, Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab, Baby Einstein, Baby Genius, Llama Llama shorts, Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club, and more. Additionally, Genius Brands has added more family-friendly gaming content, including Minecraft’s Journey to the End and Fairy Horse QuestOctodad, PixArk, and Big B Roblox Challenge from Tankee. Genius Brands will also premiere on Kartoon Channel! the upcoming comedy-adventure series, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, currently in pre-production and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel! in Q1 2021.

