 

Sustainable Westchester and Blink Charging Announce Working Partnership to Promote Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure in New York

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.09.2020, 15:15  |  104   |   |   

Miami Beach, FL, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced a working partnership with Sustainable Westchester, a leading nonprofit consortium of local municipalities in Westchester County, New York facilitating the effective collaboration of sustainable solutions resulting in healthier, more resilient communities. The two entities are working together exclusively to promote the build-out of EV charging infrastructure in conjunction with New York’s NYSERDA and Make Ready programs.

“We are extremely excited to be working with an organization of the caliber of Sustainable Westchester. They are fully committed to bringing EV Infrastructure to the region allowing it to serve as a catalyst for EV vehicle adoption. We believe this partnership can set a standard for businesses to team with the nonprofit and public sectors to develop initiatives to advance the adoption of clean transportation alternatives,” stated Brendan Jones, Blink Charging Chief Operating Officer.

“When we started an EV Charging program, Blink Charging stepped up and committed to bringing EV charging infrastructure to our region. They will initially provide 50 chargers to be deployed at no cost to hosts through their Blink-owned program, [and we hope to increase this amount over time],” remarked Seth Leitman, Clean Transportation, Program Director Sustainable Westchester.

Blink and Sustainable Westchester will be advocating and promoting the deployment of Blink’s fast level 2 charger, the IQ 200. Sustainable Westchester has been educating and connecting interested municipalities and businesses through Blink Charging to the new NYSERDA and PSC program called Make Ready New York. This program significantly reduces the total cost of installing publicly-accessible charging stations, all with Blink’s charging equipment. With incentives and Blink’s support, Sustainable Westchester’s goal is to make EV charging infrastructure reliable and accessible throughout the region.

According to New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, Westchester County has more than 5,500 registered electric vehicles but only one charging station per 22.2 EVs, half the state average of charging stations per vehicle. In an effort to align the number of charging ports with the number of EV drivers, the Sustainabile Westchester/Blink partnership has already begun conversations with several municipalities to bring EV chargers to their communities.

Seite 1 von 4
Blink Charging Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
Amendment to Financial Covenants
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Banque De Luxembourg Integrates Marketaxess’ Axess IQ Order & Execution Workflow Solution
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Blink Applauds Governor Newsom’s Commitment to Electric Vehicles in California
23.09.20
ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Reminds Blink Charging Co. Investors of the Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – BLNK
22.09.20
Blink Sells or Deploys 539 EV Charging Stations Across 24 States and 4 Countries During Summer Covid-19 Lockdown
18.09.20
Blink Charging Announces Acquisition of BlueLA Carsharing Expanding Affordable Electric Vehicle Accessibility For Underserved Communities Across the City of Los Angeles
16.09.20
BLNK INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Blink Charging Co.
15.09.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Blink Charging Co. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15.09.20
Blink Charging Co. to be Added to the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index
15.09.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Blink Charging Co. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
09.09.20
ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Blink Charging Co. Investors of the Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – BLNK
03.09.20
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Blink Charging Company (BLNK)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.09.20
11
Blink Charging USA Ladestationen