Sustainable Westchester and Blink Charging Announce Working Partnership to Promote Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure in New York

“We are extremely excited to be working with an organization of the caliber of Sustainable Westchester. They are fully committed to bringing EV Infrastructure to the region allowing it to serve as a catalyst for EV vehicle adoption. We believe this partnership can set a standard for businesses to team with the nonprofit and public sectors to develop initiatives to advance the adoption of clean transportation alternatives,” stated Brendan Jones, Blink Charging Chief Operating Officer.

Miami Beach, FL, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced a working partnership with Sustainable Westchester, a leading nonprofit consortium of local municipalities in Westchester County, New York facilitating the effective collaboration of sustainable solutions resulting in healthier, more resilient communities. The two entities are working together exclusively to promote the build-out of EV charging infrastructure in conjunction with New York’s NYSERDA and Make Ready programs.

“When we started an EV Charging program, Blink Charging stepped up and committed to bringing EV charging infrastructure to our region. They will initially provide 50 chargers to be deployed at no cost to hosts through their Blink-owned program, [and we hope to increase this amount over time],” remarked Seth Leitman, Clean Transportation, Program Director Sustainable Westchester.

Blink and Sustainable Westchester will be advocating and promoting the deployment of Blink’s fast level 2 charger, the IQ 200. Sustainable Westchester has been educating and connecting interested municipalities and businesses through Blink Charging to the new NYSERDA and PSC program called Make Ready New York. This program significantly reduces the total cost of installing publicly-accessible charging stations, all with Blink’s charging equipment. With incentives and Blink’s support, Sustainable Westchester’s goal is to make EV charging infrastructure reliable and accessible throughout the region.

According to New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, Westchester County has more than 5,500 registered electric vehicles but only one charging station per 22.2 EVs, half the state average of charging stations per vehicle. In an effort to align the number of charging ports with the number of EV drivers, the Sustainabile Westchester/Blink partnership has already begun conversations with several municipalities to bring EV chargers to their communities.