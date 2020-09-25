Battery Management System (BMS) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 7613.8 Million by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Battery Management System Market by Type (Lithium-Ion–Based Batteries, Lead-Acid Batteries, Flow Batteries, Nickel-Based Batteries, Other) by Application (Automotive, Military, Medical, Telecommunication, Others) and Region – Global Forecast to 2026 ", published on Valuates Reports .

The global Battery Management System market size is projected to reach USD 7613.8 Million by 2026, from USD 3829.9 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the Battery Management System Market size are the increasing electric vehicles, rising need for battery monitoring in renewable energy systems, and the need for successful management of power grids.

This report focuses on Battery Management System volume and value at the global, regional, and company levels. This report represents the overall Battery Management System market size by analyzing historical data and prospects from a global perspective.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE BATTERY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (BMS) MARKET SIZE

Some of BMS's other primary functions include protecting the battery from damage, protecting cells from tolerance conditions, and monitoring each cell's charge and discharge state. These advantages are, in turn, increasing the growth of the Battery Management System Market size.

By introducing power flow calculation, electricity grids are being modernized as these implement control over power generation and distribution and tracking information on electricity consumption. In addition, grid-based electricity transmission and distribution involves transformers, substations, and power lines that transport electricity from the point of generation. BMS helps to preserve the equilibrium between the supply of surplus energy and demand. This aspect is expected to drive the Battery Management System Market size during the forecast period.